KCET 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority releases provisional answer key at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020. Candidates who have taken the entrance examination conducted on 30 and 31 July can check and download the answer keys from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in.

The answer key for all the subjects of KCET –Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology—is preliminary. The result of KCET 2020 will be based on the final answer key.

According to The Indian Express, students having any objections can raise their queries with officials till 5:30 pm on August 8. The objections will be assessed before releasing the final answer key and results.

KEA has provided a separate portal on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for raising objections against the answer key, The Times of India reported.

While entering the objections, candidates will have to select subject, version code and question number. Objection without justification, version code or question number will not be accepted.

Jagran Josh reported that candidates will need to provide valid justification for the challenge or objection. The supporting document should be sent in a PDF format.

Steps to download KCET Answer Key

Step 1: Log on to the official website of kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on KCET 2020 Answer Key on the homepage under latest announcement tab

Step 3: Select applicant or non-applicant link

Step 4: Enter details to login such as CET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download it

KCET is a pen-and-paper based exam conducted for admission to different courses of engineering in the state’s institutes. The exam is held in English or Kannada medium.

Each subject is divided into different sections. There are 180 questions in the question paper with 60 from each section. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. For every correct answer one mark is allotted and there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.