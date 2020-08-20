KCET result 2020 declaration date postponed to 21 August; scores to be announced at 1 pm on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET result 2020 | Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN claimed that it is the first time in the history of CET that the result will be announced in such a short duration

KCET result 2020 |The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 result declaration has been postponed. As per a report by The Indian Express, the result which was earlier scheduled to be announced today will now be declared on 21 August.

The results will be declared around 1 pm. Students can check their scores through the websites - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The entrance exam was held on 30 and 31 July.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN announced that the result will be declared on 20 August.

He claimed that it is the first time in the history of CET that the result will be announced in such a short duration.

The deputy chief minister also said that there will be no hike in fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in the state. Furthermore, the seat-sharing ratio would also remain the same as the previous academic year 2019-2020.

The state government will be conducting the counseling process online this year which will be held before the end of October.

Steps to check KCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to websites - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Press on the CET-2020 result tab.

Step 3: Key in your registration number, roll number, and other login credentials.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out.

A report by Careers 360 said 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 percent) appeared for Physics, 1,75,337 (90.10 percent) took the chemistry paper, 79.90 percent for Biology, and 91.92 percent for Maths respectively.

Last year, a total of 1.14 lakh students were eligible for admissions after the declaration of the KCET result.

KCET is a pen-and-paper based examination that is being conducted every year for admission to different engineering courses offered by institutes in the state.