KCET 2022: Registration opens on 12 April, check how to apply here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the application process for the undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2022, also known as KCET 2022, from 12 April. The organisation had released an information bulletin regarding the registration process on 6 April, 2022

Candidates aspiring to join Karnataka institutions offering admission in engineering, technology, pharma and various undergraduate-level professional courses can take the entrance test.

Students can apply online through the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, kea.kar.nic.in.

Previously, the registration process was scheduled to begin on 5 April, but the press note released on 6 April states that the registration commencement is rescheduled for 12 April. Prior to the registration process, the examination authority will also issue a new information bulletin regarding detailed procedures and FAQs.

Students are advised to go through the information bulletin carefully before applying. Read the notification here.

According to the timetable, the examinations for Biology and Mathematics papers will be held on 16 June, 2022. Physics and Chemistry papers will take place on 17 June, 2022. Each paper will be carry 60 marks. Kannada language paper is scheduled to be conducted on 18 June and the paper carries 50 marks.

The question papers will be prepared on the basis of the syllabus prescribed by the Department of Pre-university Education of Karnataka.

Direct link to apply.

Steps to follow while registering:

Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in Please select UGCET 2022, under the ‘Admissions’ section available on the homepage. Then click on the registration link available on the next page. The registration link may also be flashed on the ‘Latest Announcements’ section. Register to receive your login credentials and then log in using those credentials to finally fill the application form. Upload scanned copies of the required documents and pay the applicable fee. Submit the form and take a printout.

Required Documents:

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates Date of birth proof Aadhaar Card Residential Address Proof Caste Certificate (if applicable) Scanned images of own signature and parents’ signature.

