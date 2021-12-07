KCET 2021: Round 2 seat allotment results to be declared today; check details here

Eligible candidates can modify, delete, re-order options (if any) from 2 pm today till 10 am on 9 December

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the KCET 2021 Round 2 seat allotment result today, 7 December. Applicants who have completed the counselling registrations for the engineering, agriculture, veterinary, architecture, pharmacy, naturopathy, and yoga courses can visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and check the result.

Simple steps to check the second round seat allotment result:

Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

On the homepage, find the latest announcement section where the KCET second round seat allotment result link will be available

Click on KCET Round 2 seat allotment. A new page will open

Click submit after entering the KCET login credentials

The second seat allotment result 2021 will appear on your screen

Check the Round 2 seat allotment result 2021 and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the second round seat allotment result 2021 for further need.

Here's the direct link of the official notice

The seat matrix of various courses for the Karnataka undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) was released earlier.

Eligible candidates can modify, delete, re-order options (if any) from 2 pm today till 10 am on 9 December. The KEA will issue the allotment result on 10 December.

Aspirants are allowed to exercise the choices of the allotted seat in the second round from 10 to 12 December. Applicants need to select the correct choice out of four choices during the process. They can pay the fee and download the admission order from 13-15 December for the allotted seat.

Candidates must note that the last date for reporting to the respective colleges, for Choice 1 candidates only, is 16 December.

Candidates are advised to proceed with the admissions process according to the dates given by the Authority.

The seat allotment result for KCET Round 1 was issued on 27 November. The result was scheduled to be released on 26 November but got delayed. As per KEA, the result got delayed due to changes in the seat matrix of some institutes.

Candidates should keep checking the official website of the KEA regularly for updates.

