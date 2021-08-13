As per the schedule, KCET 2021 examination will be conducted on 28, 29, and 30 August across the state in more than 500 centres

The admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can avail their hall tickets by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, KCET 2021 examination will be conducted on 28, 29, and 30 August across the state in more than 500 centres.

Here is a look at the timetable of the exam:

- Biology and Mathematics examination will be conducted on 28 August

- Physics and Chemistry examination will be held on 29 August

- Kannada examination for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will take place on 30 August

Applicants preparing for the examination should note that only CET marks will be considered for admissions into professional courses.

Check how to download KCET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘KCET Admit Card 2021’ available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: After submission of details, the applicant’s admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: First, check the hall ticket properly and then download it to your system

Step 6: Applicants are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

Check the direct link here: http://164.100.133.71/ughallticket2021/forms/canddetails.aspx#no-back-button

This year, the KCET 2021 examination will be held by following all the Standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been issued by the state and central government. Along with the admit card, the KEA has also issued a list of guidelines to be followed on exam day.

For the unversed, the KCET exam is being conducted for admissions to the first year of Engineering, Technology, B Pharma, 2nd year BPharma, Pharm-D courses, and Farm Science programmes for government share of seats in several institutions across the state.

For more details and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.