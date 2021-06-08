Making the announcement, Karnataka minister CN Ashwathnarayan added that only CET marks will be considered for entry into professional courses

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 examination dates have been announced today, 8 June. Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Higher Education, informed that the Karnataka CET will be conducted on 28, 29, and 30 August.

Interested candidates can register for the exam from 15 June. It will be held at more than 500 centres across the state.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) examination has been scheduled for August 28-29. Registration to begin from June 15: Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan

Earlier in the day, Dr Ashwathnarayan held a press conference and said, “#KCET2021 test will be held on August 28, 29, and 30 at more than 500 centres across the state. August 28 - Biology, Mathematics August 29 - Physics, Chemistry August 30 - Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas”.

#KCET2021 test will be held on August 28, 29 and 30 at more than 500 centres across the state. August 28 - Biology, Mathematics

August 29 - Physics, Chemistry

August 30 - Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas.

As per the latest update, below are the dates for the exam:

- Examination for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on 28 August

- Examination for Physics and Chemistry will be held on 29 August

- Examination for Kannada for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will be held on 29 August

Further in his tweet, Ashwathnarayan said that only CET marks will be considered for entry into professional courses. Also, the State Education Department is taking necessary measures for admissions to graduate colleges and other courses.

Meanwhile, the ministry is evaluating admission for science graduation courses through CET.

Previously, the KCET was scheduled to be conducted on 7 and 8 July which got postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

Due to the same reason, the state government had earlier postponed the second-year pre-university course or pre-degree course (PUC) examinations which were scheduled to begin from 24 May.

They have also deferred the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations that were slated to begin from 21 June keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis.