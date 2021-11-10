KCET 2021: Deadline for options entry extended to 11 November by KEA; check direct link here

The dates of the first round of seat allotment have not yet been announced by the authorities

The deadline for the option entry process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 has been extended till 11 November by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can enter options for the Pharmacy, Engineering, Veterinary, Agriculture, and Architecture courses till 8 pm on 11 November at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Steps for KCET 2021 options entry:

― Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

― Click on the link for the KCET option entry that is given on the main page

― Log in using hall ticket number and security code

― Enter the preferred course and college choices

― Lock the choices and submit the KCET option entry application

― Save a copy of the option entry application for use in the future

Direct link for KCET 2021 option entry page:

http://kea-ug.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/ugcet2021engoptionentryr1pd/main/index.php

Based on the final choices made by candidates after the KCET 2021 mock seat allotment, the KEA will announce the first round of seat allotment. The dates of the first round of seat allotment have not yet been announced by the authorities.

Around one lakh eligible candidates are expected to register for the KCET 2021 counselling process. Students should enter more options in the KCET 2021 to avoid any chances of not securing a seat, according to the KEA. Applicants should also keep visiting the website till the final round of counselling is over.

The KCET options entry was commenced by the KEA on 2 November. The document verification process of the applicants was according to a rank-wise schedule from 20 September to 28 October, before being extended to 29, 30 October, and 2 November.