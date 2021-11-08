KCET 2021: Option Entry deadline closes today; check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET is conducted every year for admissions to engineering, architecture, yoga and naturopathy, veterinary, farm science and BPharma among other professional courses

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) option entry 2021 process concludes today, 8 November. As per the schedule, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) began the option entry process on 2 November for Engineering and other programmes. Students can exercise any number of options to complete the KCET option entry 2021.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of KEA at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/.

Applicants should note that they should keep checking the official website till the completion of the final round of counselling. Furthermore, the credentials that are required for KCET option entry 2021 are the common entrance test (CET) number and captcha code.

Steps to apply for KCET 2021 Option Entry:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the designated KCET Option Entry link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Following which, they need to fill preferred choices of programmes and colleges

Step 5: Finally, lock the choices and submit the required options

Here's the direct link for KCET 2021 Option Entry.

This year, at least one lakh eligible candidates are expected to register for KCET counselling.

To avoid the disappointment of not securing a seat, KEA has directed students to enter more KCET options. The exam conducting body will issue the KCET 2021 seat allotment result on the official website soon.

Only, on the basis of choices filled by candidates, the KCET seat allotment result will be released. In total, there are 204 recognised institutes that provide admissions to BTech programmes on the basis of the KCET 2021 score, as per official notification. Those interested can find the official statement here.