KCET 2020 Exam Date: Karnataka engineering entrance exam to be held on 30 and 31 July, says education minister

Karnataka deputy chief minister and higher education minister Ashwathnarayan CN announced on Twitter that the engineering entrance exam in the state, KCET, will be held on 30 and 31 July this year.

Earlier, Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was slated to take place on 22 and 23 April, but the exam got postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-CET 2020 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಗಳು ನಿಗದಿಯಂತೆ ಇದೇ ತಿಂಗಳ ಜೂಲೈ 30 ಮತ್ತು 31 ರಂದು ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ The K-CET 2020 examination will be held on the decided dates of July 30 & 31. All the best to all the students! — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) July 10, 2020

KCET is conducted for admission to different courses of engineering in the state’s institutes.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will issue admit cards in the coming days, which will include information about the exam centre and the time of the examination. Those who have applied for KCET 2020 will be able to download the admit card from the official website of the KEA at - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The KEA has taken several steps to streamline all the processes for KCET 2020. It extended the deadline of application process and has increased the number of exam centres so that social distancing can be maintained, reported NDTV.

The authority has tried to keep only a limited number of candidates at a particular exam centre to adhere to the lockdown and social distancing guidelines.

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET):

KCET is a pen-and-paper based exam. It tests candidates' knowledge in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The exam is conducted in English or Kannada medium.

Each subject is divided in a different section. The paper carries 180 questions, 60 from each section. Candidates are provided 180 minutes to attempt each subject. One mark is allotted for correct answer, while there is no negative marking for wrong answer. For each question, there are four options, out of which only one is correct.