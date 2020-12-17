KCET 2020: Karnataka exam authority declares round 2 seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The KCET round 2 seat allotment result will include the choices as per the preferences entered by the candidates when the counselling process had started

KCET 2020: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) round 2 seat allotment result has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on its website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their KCET 2020 registration number.

As per reports, the detailed schedule on exercising the choice will be released shortly by the KEA. The KCET round 1 seat allotment result was released on 3 December and students who were allotted seats were given four choices to exercise from.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report to colleges. They can also opt for another choice where they can accept the seat allotted and at the same time participate in further allotment rounds.

Students can also opt for rejecting the allotted seat in round 2 and participate in further allotment rounds, while the fourth option is to opt out completely for the seat allotment procedure.

Steps to check KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under latest announcements, tap on the link that reads, "Second round allotment result."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your CET number.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Your KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the result for future use.

Here is the direct link to check KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020.

Around 1,27,627 candidates have qualified KCET 2020 in agriculture courses. More than 1.29 lakh have cleared in the veterinary sciences paper and 1,29,611 have passed in AYUSH, while 1,55,552 have cleared and Pharma subjects. For engineering entrance exam, 1,53,470 students have passed the entrance exam.