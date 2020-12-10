KCET 2020: Round 2 seat allotment result declared on kea.kar.nic.in; upload documents by 11 December

Candidates whose names appear in the round 2 seat allotment list will have to pay the fees by 18 December, 1 pm

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 round 2 seat allotment schedule has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The Authority has asked students to upload all the relevant documents by 11 December 2020 up to 11 am.

The display of seat matrix will be available on the official website on 11 December after 11 am. The provision to modify, delete or re-order options, if any, by eligible candidates will be there from 11 December, 4 pm onwards till 15 December, 1 pm.

The KCET 2020 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on 16 December. Candidates whose names appear in the list will have to pay the fees by 18 December, 1 pm. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges is 19 December by 5.30 pm.

The marks of 2nd pre university (PUC) supplementary exam of students will be obtained directly from the PUE board. Those from other boards including CBSE, CISCE and other supplementary students will be required to submit the marks along with the hall admission ticket by 10 December, 2020.

Engineering and architecture seats that remain vacant after round 2 of seat allotment will be allotted to the eligible supplementary candidates who have qualified in 2nd PUC or Class 12 supplementary examination in 2020. Candidates will have to upload all the relevant documents in relevant format for verification after which they will be allotted seat.

According to the official notification, if any candidate fails to upload any of the documents or certificates, marks card, he/she will not get eligibility to exercise the options for seat allotment. Also, candidates having the verification slip and eligible to participate in the first round will not be required to upload any other document.

In KCET 2020, as many as 1,27,627 candidates have cleared in agriculture courses. Over 1.29 lakh have qualified in the veterinary sciences paper and 1,29,611 have passed in AYUSH, while 1,55,552 have cleared and Pharma subjects. For engineering entrance exam, 1,53,470 students have qualified.