KCET 2020 admit card released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; download before 28 July

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 July for admission to engineering, BPharma, Pharm-D courses

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit cards have been released online by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 July.

The KCET 2020 was earlier slated to take place on 22 and 23 April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can download the Karnataka CET admit cards by 28 July.

The examination will be held across 129 exam centres, including the new 75 centres, set up in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by NDTV, KCET is conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to the first year of Engineering, Technology, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Pharma, 2nd year B.Pharma, Pharma-D, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses. These courses are available in government, university, private aided and private unaided institutions in the state.

The report said that around 1,94,000 candidates have registered for the common entrance examination this year.

In April, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had launched a free online crash course programme named GetCETGo to help students prepare for CET and NEET.

How to download KCET 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of KCET 2020 kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Flash News tab click on UGCET 2020 Hallticket download link

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and press submit

Step 4: Your KCET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it

Here's a direct link to download the admit card –

https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcethallticket2020/frmAT.aspx

KCET is a pen-and-paper based exam. It tests candidates' knowledge in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The exam is conducted in English or Kannada medium.

Each subject is divided into a different section. The paper carries 180 questions, 60 from each section. Candidates are given 180 minutes to attempt each subject. One mark is allotted for the correct answer, while there is no negative marking for the wrong answer. For each question, there are four options, out of which only one is correct.