The famous bridge that adorns the arch of Mumbai’s coastline, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is hailed as one of the most breathtaking pieces of architecture, as it complements the landscape of the Mahim Bay and city lights to give a stunning combination of natural beauty and a man-made marvel. It is especially during the nighttime when the place offers a wonderful getaway for Mumbaikars, who love going for long drives and enjoying the scintillating skyline of Mumbai. That being said, the former BharatPe MD and co-founder, Ashneer Grover also couldn’t help but praise the beauty! However, Grover seemed a bit disappointed with the cable lights of the iconic sea link being turned off.

Taking to Twitter, Grover shared a picture of the bridge as he clicked from the window. While the picture gave a spectacular view of the bridge, the sea, and the city, it also drew attention towards the cable lights being turned off. Grover while comparing the same with the Bay Bridge in US’ San Francisco also pointed out how the bay bridge “comes alive in the night because of lighting only!!”

The former Shark Tank judge in his hilarious style wrote, “Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. It’s such a beauty – kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye. Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only!!”

Check:

Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi. It’s such a beauty – kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye. Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only !! pic.twitter.com/sbkV9L7YQF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 6, 2023

While he took a jibe at the authorities for trying to save money by keeping the lights switched off, social media users also reacted to his post.

A user wrote, “I couldn’t agree more! The Mumbai sea link looks breathtaking, and it’s a shame that it isn’t lit up at night. I bet it would look even more stunning with lights. Hopefully, someone takes note of your request soon!”, while another one wrote, “True. Aur log thodi saaf safai rakhe tho hum SF se kam nahi. Was with kids here yesterday.”

A third user commented, “A new wave of electricity generation can be done. Nice!” A few users have also pointed out the issue of pollution in the city.

Speaking about the sea link bridge, it is one of the most important constructions that connects the northern suburb of Bandra to Worli in South Mumbai.

