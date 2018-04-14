Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti seeks fast-track court, writes letter to Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir HC

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has written to the chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, requesting setting up of a special fast track court to try the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The chief minister requested the chief justice for establishment of the special fast track court for the case, official sources said.

It would complete trial in 90 days and would be the first such court in state, they said.

The state government has also decided to terminate from service the cops accused in the case, they added.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the Kathua rape and murder case