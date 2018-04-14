You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kathua rape and murder case LIVE updates: Resignation of BJP ministers to be discussed at PDP meet, says Ram Madhav

India FP Staff Apr 14, 2018 11:44:01 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Kathua rape and murder case LIVE updates: Resignation of BJP ministers to be discussed at PDP meet, says Ram Madhav

  • 11:44 (IST)

    UN terms Kathua rape as 'horrific'

    Terming as "horrific" the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the authorities will bring perpetrators of the brutal crime to justice.

    "I think we've seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing on Friday.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Perpetrators should be hanged, says victim's mother 

    Following the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the victim's mother told The Economic Times that the perpetrators of the crime must be hanged. “I am sure she is waiting for justice. I will see her in dream again when she gets answers, when the perpetrators of the crime are hanged, when she gets justice,”  she said. 

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Abandoned by Jammu's Hindus and Kashmiri Muslims, Bakkarwals need country's support

    Many Kashmiris taunt them for being supporters of India, but must now woo them as the Kashmiri movement for azadi needs the Bakkarwals on their side for their own moral legitimacy, writes sociologist Anita Sharma. The Jammu Hindus with whom the Bakkarwals shared a warmer relationship are increasingly collating them with Muslim migrants especially in Kathua and Sambha where their numbers are small. The Bakkarwals have little choice but to sit on the fence every time there is a crisis. “After the killing of Burhan Wani we were told by some Kashmiris that since we are faithful to the Indian nation we will be butchered or thrown out of Kashmir and our land will be distributed amongst them. We just had to grin and bear it."

  • 11:15 (IST)

    'Thinking of amending POCSO Act', says Maneka Gandhi

    "We've been thinking of amendments to POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to bring death penalty for rape or provision that instills fear in people so that they refrain from doing anything wrong with children," Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Development Minister told reporters

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Resignation of BJP ministers to be discussed at PDP meet: Ram Madhav

    Speaking to ANIBJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu said: "A meeting will be held. We will take stock of the current situation. The resignation of two ministers will be discussed as well."

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Omar Abdullah 'thanks' Narendra Modi for speaking in support of rape victims

  • 11:06 (IST)

    RECAP: BJP ministers, who took part in rally in support of Kathua gangrape accused, resign

    Two BJP ministers, Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash, who were at the centre of a storm over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, on Friday submitted their resignations to the party's state president Sat Sharma.

    "Yes, the two ministers have submitted their resignation to me," Sharma told PTI. He said a legislature party meeting of the BJP is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Jammu where the future course of action on this issue will be discussed.

    "We are going to discuss this and other issues at our legislature party meeting [on Saturday]," Sharma said when asked if he was going to forward the resignations to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Crime Branch did a good job, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid

    Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid today said the Crime Branch probing the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district "has done a commendable job".

    The DGP's remarks came a day after he said the police had no objection to a CBI probe into the case. "The Crime Branch has done a commendable job in investigating the unfortunate rape and murder of the girl. They are very competent," Singh told reporters in Jammu. - PTI

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Senior PDP leaders to meet today

    A meeting of senior leaders of the ruling PDP has been called on Saturday to decide the party's course of action amid demands to remove two ministers of its ally BJP from the Jammu and Kashmir government for participating in a rally supporting those accused in the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Updates for 14 April, 2018 begin here

  • 23:06 (IST)

    Congress leaders across the country speak out on Kathua, Unnao horror

  • 22:54 (IST)

    Congress goes on the offensive as BJP cedes ground 

  • 22:48 (IST)

    Congress leaders react to Rahul Gandhi's midnight march

  • 22:39 (IST)

  • ANI . ">

    22:37 (IST)

    Congress behind agitations in Jammu, BJP-PDP govt acted very fast, says Ram Madhav

    "We actually acted very fast, state govt & Police acted swiftly. Congress is trying to politicize the issue, I am accusing Congress of being behind the agitations in Jammu," Ram Madhav told ANI.

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Indiscretion on part of 2 of our MLAs, says BJP leader Ram Madhav


    There was indiscretion on part of our two ministers (Lal Singh & PC Ganga), coming under pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering. I immediately flew to Jammu as soon as I got to know and told the party that we should fully support the investigation," Ram Madhav said. 

  • 22:34 (IST)

    "Hang them", says Kathua victim's grandfather

  • 22:31 (IST)

    Congress Twitter handle pushes social media video content on protest day

  • ANI . ">

    22:13 (IST)

    'I only put forward people's demand for CBI probe': BJP MLA Chaudhary Charan Singh after quitting as minister

    "When we met people they put forward a demand of CBI inquiry, we had simply put it across being people's representatives. Now, such a perception is being created that I deemed it fit to tender my resignation (as Jammu and Kashmir minister)," Chaudhary Lal Singh told ANI.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    Two BJP ministers resigned after Mehbooba Mufti expressed displeasure on their stand to BJP, says report

    The two BJP ministers who supported the rape accused in the Kathua rape case have handed over their resignations, reportedly after Mehbooba Mufti expressed her displeasure to BJP's central leadership.

  • 20:44 (IST)

    Delhi Congress to hold protest across national capital over two rape cases

  • 20:38 (IST)

    Omar Abdullah thanks PM Modi for speaking out, finally

  • 20:27 (IST)

    BJP leader Ram Madhav leaves for Jammu after 2 BJP ministers resign

    BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav will leave for Jammu shortly as the news of two ministers resigning from the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet came, India Today report.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Narendra Modi finally breaks silence, says guilty will not be spared 

    "Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," he said. 

    The prime minister was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi. 

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Two BJP MLAs who supported Kathua rape accused quit as ministers

    Two  BJP Ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga who backed Kathua rape accused have submitted their resignation to Jammu and Kashmir state BJP president Sat Sharma for further action.

  • 19:09 (IST)

    PDP calls meeting tomorrow in Srinagar

    The PDP leadership will meet on Saturday in Srinagar to discuss the situation emerging following the brutal gangrape and killing of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, a party spokesman said.

    According to PDP sources, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who will chair the meeting, is likely to tell the BJP, a coalition partner in the ruling coalition in the state, to ask its ministers - Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga - to resign.

    The two ministers had attended a meeting in the girl's village in support of the accused in the case and demanded a CBI probe in the matter last month. - PTI

  • 19:06 (IST)

    'Satisfied with investigation': Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid
     

    Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid said he was satisfied with the investigation carried out by the state crime branch, in spite of attempts to destroy evidence during the initial investigations.

    "I am satisfied with the investigations and I am sure the people who committed this heinous crime on an eight-year-old child must get severest possible punishment," Vaid said.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    NC demands sacking of BJP ministers defending Kathua rape accused

    National Conference on Friday demanded sacking of two BJP ministers for defending the accused in the Kathua rape case.

    A party statement said that a day long meeting of the party's core group at its headquarters on Thursday, chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah and attended by working president Omar Abdullah, discussed "in detail the insensitive handling of the horrific Kathua rape and murder case by the state government".

    Expressing solidarity with the victim's family, the NC said that it will not cooperate with the state government "until and unless the two erring cabinet ministers are sacked for their unacceptable, abhorrent and criminal behaviour in the light of this tragedy and its politicisation". - IANS

  • 18:30 (IST)

    Muslims in Jammu demand justice in rape case

    Members of the Muslim community held peaceful protests on Friday seeking punishment to those involved in the Kathua rape case.

    The protest was held under the banner of Shia-Sunni Muslim Itihaad. People from different localities of Jammu assembled at Talab Khatikha area after the Friday prayers. - IANS

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women

    The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.

    Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women. - PTI

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh terms Kathua incident 'sickening perversity'

    Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh described the rape and killing of the 8-year-old girl in Kathua as "sickening perversity" and sought "exemplary punishment" for those involved in the crime.

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir DGP assures protection to victim's family, witnesses

    Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid asserted that all necessary steps will be taken to provide protection to the family members of the eight-year-old girl, and the witnesses in the case.

    "We will do whatever is required and take care of it. Nothing to worry about," Vaid said when asked about alleged threats to the witnesses, including the family members of the victim. - PTI

  • 17:26 (IST)

    AAP to 'gherao' prime minister's residence over Unnao, Kathua rape


    The Aam Aadmi Party will 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Sunday over what it said was his silence on the rapes in Unnao and Kathua.Addressing the media, senior party leader Gopal

    Rai said the party would also launch a country-wide campaign after Sunday on rising attacks against women. He also said the prime minister became silent whenever the country faced trouble. "Why is he silent? What is the reason? Even Manmohan Singh used to speak at times." - IANS

  • 17:18 (IST)

    All India Democratic Students' Organisation protests in Kolkata over Kathua, Unnao rape cases

  • 16:47 (IST)

    Kathua is a crime against humanity: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Kathua is not just a case of rape but, it is a crime against humanity. "Kathua and Unnao were given a communal twist by the BJP." He further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Students of Aligarh Muslim University protest over Kathua, Unnao rape cases

  • 16:26 (IST)

    India waiting for you to speak up on violence against women: Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi

    Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence against women and children, saying it was "unacceptable" and India was waiting for him to speak up.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    People gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding justice for Kathua rape victim

    News18 reported that hundreds of people have gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand justice for the Kathua rape victim. They also want amendments in the POCSO act.

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Supreme Court takes note of incident, issues notices to bar bodies

    The Supreme Court directed members of the bar not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the case in Jammu and Kashmir as it took note of lawyers obstructing the victim's counsel from appearing in court.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by 19 April.

    The apex court agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case after several lawyers who had mentioned the matter before it came out with materials about the incident.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Victim's family should get justice: Rajnath Singh

    Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the victim's family should get justice. Singh told reporters that he is in favour of ensuring proper justice to the family of the 8-year-old girl. - PTI

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Victim's family says accused should be hanged

    The victim's family told News18 that they are in a lot of pain and live in constant fear after the incident. "The accused should be hanged," they added.

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Kathua is a national embarrassment: Waheed Rehman Para, PDP Youth President

    Waheed Rehman Para, PDP Youth President told News18, "Kathua is a national embarrassment. The chief minister is monitoring the incident from day one. All people involved have been arrested. We have given proper support to the family. They have met the chief minister and were assured of all support."

  • ANI . ">

    15:22 (IST)

    Congress to hold candlelight march at capitals of all the states against Kathua and Unnao rape cases, reports ANI.

  • 15:21 (IST)

    SC asks bar associations in Jammu, Kathua not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the Kathua rape case

    The apex court has issued notices to four lawyers' bodies for obstructing the victim's counsel appearing in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. It has also sought their responses by 19 April.

    PTI

  • 15:09 (IST)

    'Mehbooba Mufti wants Centre to take a call on sacking of two ministers'

    Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wants the Centre to take a call on the action to be taken against BJP ministers for showing support to culprits in the Kathua rape and murder case.

  • ANI . ">

    14:59 (IST)

    Supreme Court issues notice to Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua Bar Association on a plea against lawyers allegedly blocking filing of chargesheet, reports ANI.

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Oommen Chandy slams Narendra Modi over silence 

    Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

    In his Facebook post, Chandy said this was one of the worst incidents that the country had witnessed. "Instead of writing slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao', "you should first correct your supporters who have done this ghastly crime to turn into a human being.

    "The news of this incident surfaced when you were on fast and by now several hours have passed and you continue to be silent. This is the biggest challenge to our country. 

    "It's not when you wish your friends and others in the US or Europe happy birthday, but when you join the suffering and pain of your own people that you become a leader with a big heart," said Chandy.

    IANS

  • 14:27 (IST)

    'Are they blind?': AAP leader Ashutosh hits out at Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi

    AAP leader Ashutosh said that he was "ashamed" to see the statements of BJP leaders Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi. He said, "Don’t they see as a woman how BJP/VHP leaders have openly supported rapists? Does not it pain them as a woman to see the plight of the eight-year-old? Are they blind"

  • 14:02 (IST)

    'Mehbooba Mufti must decide if she wants supporters of eight-year-old's murderers in her Cabinet'

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti show her "braveness" by sacking the two BJP ministers who reportedly attended a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. "The prime minister job is not the decide on Jammu and Kashmir; that is the chief minister's job. Mehbooba Mufti has to decide if she wants such ministers in her Cabinet who are set to save eight-year-old's murderers," Abdullah told reporters.

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad talks on links with Jammu Bar Association

    Addressing BJP's claim on Congress' links with the Jammu Bar Association(JBA), senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Yes he(JBA chief BS Slathia) was my polling agent, and also Lal Singh(BJP Jammu and Kashmir minister) was in Congress.They were secular then, but BJP has vitiated the atmosphere so badly in Jammu and Kashmir that these individuals have now turned communal."

Load More

Kathua rape case latest updates: Speaking to ANIBJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu said: "A meeting will be held. We will take stock of the current situation. The resignation of two ministers will be discussed as well."

A meeting of senior leaders of the ruling PDP has been called on Saturday to decide the party's course of action amid demands to remove two ministers of its ally BJP from the Jammu and Kashmir government for participating in a rally supporting those accused in the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

On the eve of the meeting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came out with a statement signed by its senior leader Nizamuddin Bhat in which it blamed the Centre and "hawkish and communal" elements in its coalition partner BJP for failing the purpose of the alliance between the two parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The conduct of communal and hawkish elements in BJP is giving serious blow to PDP's expectations on Kashmir and New Delhi's own attitudes are failing the purpose of alliance between the two parties," Bhat, who is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said.

File image of protesters in Jammu. News18

File image of protesters in Jammu. News18

He said it was time for the party to decide its future course of action, "befitting its sacrifice and hard earned reputation as a guardian of people's honour and dignity".

Bhat endorsed the sentiments of Tourism Minister Tasaduq Mufti, who had said that the PDP had become a "partner in crime with the BJP and the gradual schism of state's residents may lead to unprecedented bloodshed."

Bhat said Tasaduq Mufti has represented the sentiment of the party's rank and file.

He said he cannot remain quiet just because he is in the government and that the PDP will have to "take one last bow and apologise to people for having unknowingly pushed them into something they did not deserve."

"PDP owes its emergence to avowed objectives of peace, and reconciliation and it cannot commit a sin to defeat the mission of its patron or undermine the sacrifices of its people and party workers by compromising on the basic agenda," he said.

Bhat said the PDP hoped that the massive mandate to BJP at the national level would be used to the advantage of peace and resolution.

"Similarly, it (PDP) expected that state will witness a sustainable political atmosphere of harmony and shared concerns. Unfortunately, that is seemingly not happening. On the contrary, uncertainty is gripping the state. Conflict is devouring lives and resource," he said.

Bhat said Mehbooba Mufti was pained with every killing in Kashmir.

"Unfortunately her every hope is belied through perpetual betrayals and the state reels under the shadow of death and destruction," he said.

Sources within the party said Mehbooba Mufti, who is also president of the PDP, has been holding consultations with senior leaders of the party who have conveyed their displeasure over the statements issued by two the two BJP ministers — Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Prakash and Forest Minister Lal Singh — during a rally in March this year.

"It is too difficult to sit with the same ministers who have been openly supporting people accused of rape," a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

"A meeting of senior party leaders is being held [on Saturday] and important issues relating to political, party and administration in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed," PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmed Mir said.

The leaders may also discuss the emerging situation in Jammu, he said.

Asked whether Mehbooba Mufti has given an ultimatum to the BJP to sack the two ministers, Mir said it was matter to be discussed between the alliance partners "and after that we well see".

Ganga and Singh had hit out at the police for arresting "one or the other person at will" in connection with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house in Kathua on 10 January. A week later, her body was found in the same area.

A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

Jammu has been on tenterhooks since the brutal rape and murder.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 11:44 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores