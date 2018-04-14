Kathua rape case latest updates: Speaking to ANI, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu said: "A meeting will be held. We will take stock of the current situation. The resignation of two ministers will be discussed as well."
A meeting of senior leaders of the ruling PDP has been called on Saturday to decide the party's course of action amid demands to remove two ministers of its ally BJP from the Jammu and Kashmir government for participating in a rally supporting those accused in the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
On the eve of the meeting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came out with a statement signed by its senior leader Nizamuddin Bhat in which it blamed the Centre and "hawkish and communal" elements in its coalition partner BJP for failing the purpose of the alliance between the two parties in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The conduct of communal and hawkish elements in BJP is giving serious blow to PDP's expectations on Kashmir and New Delhi's own attitudes are failing the purpose of alliance between the two parties," Bhat, who is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said.
He said it was time for the party to decide its future course of action, "befitting its sacrifice and hard earned reputation as a guardian of people's honour and dignity".
Bhat endorsed the sentiments of Tourism Minister Tasaduq Mufti, who had said that the PDP had become a "partner in crime with the BJP and the gradual schism of state's residents may lead to unprecedented bloodshed."
Bhat said Tasaduq Mufti has represented the sentiment of the party's rank and file.
He said he cannot remain quiet just because he is in the government and that the PDP will have to "take one last bow and apologise to people for having unknowingly pushed them into something they did not deserve."
"PDP owes its emergence to avowed objectives of peace, and reconciliation and it cannot commit a sin to defeat the mission of its patron or undermine the sacrifices of its people and party workers by compromising on the basic agenda," he said.
Bhat said the PDP hoped that the massive mandate to BJP at the national level would be used to the advantage of peace and resolution.
"Similarly, it (PDP) expected that state will witness a sustainable political atmosphere of harmony and shared concerns. Unfortunately, that is seemingly not happening. On the contrary, uncertainty is gripping the state. Conflict is devouring lives and resource," he said.
Bhat said Mehbooba Mufti was pained with every killing in Kashmir.
"Unfortunately her every hope is belied through perpetual betrayals and the state reels under the shadow of death and destruction," he said.
Sources within the party said Mehbooba Mufti, who is also president of the PDP, has been holding consultations with senior leaders of the party who have conveyed their displeasure over the statements issued by two the two BJP ministers — Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Prakash and Forest Minister Lal Singh — during a rally in March this year.
"It is too difficult to sit with the same ministers who have been openly supporting people accused of rape," a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.
"A meeting of senior party leaders is being held [on Saturday] and important issues relating to political, party and administration in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed," PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmed Mir said.
The leaders may also discuss the emerging situation in Jammu, he said.
Asked whether Mehbooba Mufti has given an ultimatum to the BJP to sack the two ministers, Mir said it was matter to be discussed between the alliance partners "and after that we well see".
Ganga and Singh had hit out at the police for arresting "one or the other person at will" in connection with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house in Kathua on 10 January. A week later, her body was found in the same area.
A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.
Jammu has been on tenterhooks since the brutal rape and murder.
With inputs from PTI
UN terms Kathua rape as 'horrific'
Terming as "horrific" the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the authorities will bring perpetrators of the brutal crime to justice.
"I think we've seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing on Friday.
Perpetrators should be hanged, says victim's mother
Following the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the victim's mother told The Economic Times that the perpetrators of the crime must be hanged. “I am sure she is waiting for justice. I will see her in dream again when she gets answers, when the perpetrators of the crime are hanged, when she gets justice,” she said.
'Thinking of amending POCSO Act', says Maneka Gandhi
"We've been thinking of amendments to POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to bring death penalty for rape or provision that instills fear in people so that they refrain from doing anything wrong with children," Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Development Minister told reporters
Resignation of BJP ministers to be discussed at PDP meet: Ram Madhav
Senior PDP leaders to meet today
Congress leaders across the country speak out on Kathua, Unnao horror
Congress goes on the offensive as BJP cedes ground
Congress leaders react to Rahul Gandhi's midnight march
Congress behind agitations in Jammu, BJP-PDP govt acted very fast, says Ram Madhav
"We actually acted very fast, state govt & Police acted swiftly. Congress is trying to politicize the issue, I am accusing Congress of being behind the agitations in Jammu," Ram Madhav told ANI.
Indiscretion on part of 2 of our MLAs, says BJP leader Ram Madhav
There was indiscretion on part of our two ministers (Lal Singh & PC Ganga), coming under pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering. I immediately flew to Jammu as soon as I got to know and told the party that we should fully support the investigation," Ram Madhav said.
"Hang them", says Kathua victim's grandfather
Congress Twitter handle pushes social media video content on protest day
'I only put forward people's demand for CBI probe': BJP MLA Chaudhary Charan Singh after quitting as minister
"When we met people they put forward a demand of CBI inquiry, we had simply put it across being people's representatives. Now, such a perception is being created that I deemed it fit to tender my resignation (as Jammu and Kashmir minister)," Chaudhary Lal Singh told ANI.
Two BJP ministers resigned after Mehbooba Mufti expressed displeasure on their stand to BJP, says report
The two BJP ministers who supported the rape accused in the Kathua rape case have handed over their resignations, reportedly after Mehbooba Mufti expressed her displeasure to BJP's central leadership.
BJP leader Ram Madhav leaves for Jammu after 2 BJP ministers resign
BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav will leave for Jammu shortly as the news of two ministers resigning from the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet came, India Today report.
Narendra Modi finally breaks silence, says guilty will not be spared
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," he said.
The prime minister was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.
Two BJP MLAs who supported Kathua rape accused quit as ministers
Two BJP Ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga who backed Kathua rape accused have submitted their resignation to Jammu and Kashmir state BJP president Sat Sharma for further action.
PDP calls meeting tomorrow in Srinagar
The PDP leadership will meet on Saturday in Srinagar to discuss the situation emerging following the brutal gangrape and killing of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, a party spokesman said.
According to PDP sources, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who will chair the meeting, is likely to tell the BJP, a coalition partner in the ruling coalition in the state, to ask its ministers - Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga - to resign.
The two ministers had attended a meeting in the girl's village in support of the accused in the case and demanded a CBI probe in the matter last month. - PTI
NC demands sacking of BJP ministers defending Kathua rape accused
National Conference on Friday demanded sacking of two BJP ministers for defending the accused in the Kathua rape case.
A party statement said that a day long meeting of the party's core group at its headquarters on Thursday, chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah and attended by working president Omar Abdullah, discussed "in detail the insensitive handling of the horrific Kathua rape and murder case by the state government".
Expressing solidarity with the victim's family, the NC said that it will not cooperate with the state government "until and unless the two erring cabinet ministers are sacked for their unacceptable, abhorrent and criminal behaviour in the light of this tragedy and its politicisation". - IANS
Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women
The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.
Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women. - PTI
Jammu and Kashmir DGP assures protection to victim's family, witnesses
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid asserted that all necessary steps will be taken to provide protection to the family members of the eight-year-old girl, and the witnesses in the case.
"We will do whatever is required and take care of it. Nothing to worry about," Vaid said when asked about alleged threats to the witnesses, including the family members of the victim. - PTI
AAP to 'gherao' prime minister's residence over Unnao, Kathua rape
The Aam Aadmi Party will 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Sunday over what it said was his silence on the rapes in Unnao and Kathua.Addressing the media, senior party leader Gopal
Rai said the party would also launch a country-wide campaign after Sunday on rising attacks against women. He also said the prime minister became silent whenever the country faced trouble. "Why is he silent? What is the reason? Even Manmohan Singh used to speak at times." - IANS
People gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding justice for Kathua rape victim
News18 reported that hundreds of people have gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand justice for the Kathua rape victim. They also want amendments in the POCSO act.
Supreme Court takes note of incident, issues notices to bar bodies
The Supreme Court directed members of the bar not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the case in Jammu and Kashmir as it took note of lawyers obstructing the victim's counsel from appearing in court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by 19 April.
The apex court agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case after several lawyers who had mentioned the matter before it came out with materials about the incident.
Victim's family should get justice: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the victim's family should get justice. Singh told reporters that he is in favour of ensuring proper justice to the family of the 8-year-old girl. - PTI
Victim's family says accused should be hanged
The victim's family told News18 that they are in a lot of pain and live in constant fear after the incident. "The accused should be hanged," they added.
Congress to hold candlelight march at capitals of all the states against Kathua and Unnao rape cases, reports ANI.
SC asks bar associations in Jammu, Kathua not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the Kathua rape case
The apex court has issued notices to four lawyers' bodies for obstructing the victim's counsel appearing in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. It has also sought their responses by 19 April.
'Mehbooba Mufti wants Centre to take a call on sacking of two ministers'
Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wants the Centre to take a call on the action to be taken against BJP ministers for showing support to culprits in the Kathua rape and murder case.
Supreme Court issues notice to Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua Bar Association on a plea against lawyers allegedly blocking filing of chargesheet, reports ANI.
Oommen Chandy slams Narendra Modi over silence
Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
In his Facebook post, Chandy said this was one of the worst incidents that the country had witnessed. "Instead of writing slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao', "you should first correct your supporters who have done this ghastly crime to turn into a human being.
"The news of this incident surfaced when you were on fast and by now several hours have passed and you continue to be silent. This is the biggest challenge to our country.
"It's not when you wish your friends and others in the US or Europe happy birthday, but when you join the suffering and pain of your own people that you become a leader with a big heart," said Chandy.
'Are they blind?': AAP leader Ashutosh hits out at Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi
AAP leader Ashutosh said that he was "ashamed" to see the statements of BJP leaders Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi. He said, "Don’t they see as a woman how BJP/VHP leaders have openly supported rapists? Does not it pain them as a woman to see the plight of the eight-year-old? Are they blind"
'Mehbooba Mufti must decide if she wants supporters of eight-year-old's murderers in her Cabinet'
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti show her "braveness" by sacking the two BJP ministers who reportedly attended a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. "The prime minister job is not the decide on Jammu and Kashmir; that is the chief minister's job. Mehbooba Mufti has to decide if she wants such ministers in her Cabinet who are set to save eight-year-old's murderers," Abdullah told reporters.
Ghulam Nabi Azad talks on links with Jammu Bar Association
Addressing BJP's claim on Congress' links with the Jammu Bar Association(JBA), senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Yes he(JBA chief BS Slathia) was my polling agent, and also Lal Singh(BJP Jammu and Kashmir minister) was in Congress.They were secular then, but BJP has vitiated the atmosphere so badly in Jammu and Kashmir that these individuals have now turned communal."
Media want investigations to conclude in two minutes: Maneka
Confirming her earlier statement on amending the POCSO Act, Maneka Gandhi slammed media by saying that important decisions aren't taken in two minutes.
"Aap log (media) chaahte hain ki 2 minute mein karyavahi ho jaye (You guys want investigations to conclude in two minutes ). Action is being taken by state governments. Also, we are contemplating an amendment in law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age," Maneka was quoted as saying by ANI.
First shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women': BJP's insensitive rebuttal to Congress
Lekhi further alleged that this was Congress' plan all along: "...first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments. Party (BJP) has already condemned this act, two individuals (BJP Jammu and Kashmir ministers) were mislead and misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course."
Why no candle march for other rape and murder victims, asks Meenakshi Lekhi
"Apart from Kathua and Unnao cases, there was another case in Assam's Naigon where a Class XII student was raped first and then burnt to death. Why no candle march for her," Lekhi asked mediapersons.
Lekhi was speaking on behalf of the ruling government and alleged that Congress is playing dirty political games involving women and children. The BJP spokesperson also alleged misreporting by the media.
Meenakshi Lekhi says Jammu Bar Association is led by the Congress
Alleging that the Congress is playing "dirty" politics in the country and playing with the future of children and women, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said that a fair investigation was conducted in the Kathua murder and rape case. "SIT was formed and six-seven people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad ji," Lekhi said.
The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ), had alleged that its agitation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kathua rape and murder was wrongly being portrayed as "communal". The Jammu city has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakharwal community. The police have arrested eight people in the case, but the Bar Association has opposed the action alleging "targeting of minority Dogras".
Twitter wages war on officials over brutal gangrape of 8-year-old
Actors including Gul Panag, Huma Qureishi, Kalki, Mini Mathur and others posted pictures on Twitter which said:
"I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua"
Kiran Majumdar Shaw reacts to Kathua Murder Case
"I feel very sorry and anngry that we are not able to deal with such heinous crimes," says Kiran Majumdar Shaw.
I feel angry as a man, father and a citizen for failing Asifa: Kamal Haasan
"Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u."
8 men accused for raping 8-year-old Kathua victim: Evidence against them
The Kathua rape victim's body was found on 17 January after days of brutality. Investigations led the police to the 19-year-old school dropout who had often seen the victim grazing horses, and to his uncle Sanji Ram, who was in charge of the temple where police found forensic evidence.
Medical tests confirmed that the teen, who had first claimed to be 15, was not underage. He confessed, NDTV quoted the police as saying. Accused no.2 is Sanji Ram — a former government official reportedly planned the crime and even kept side a huge amount of money for bribes. He was arrested after the teen's confession, forensic tests and based on the interrogation of various suspects.
The man who allegedly wanted to rape Asifa one more time before she was killed is Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria, police chargesheet said. He was named in the teen's statement to the police. Call data records also established his presence at the place where Asifa was kept locked in for days.
The fourth accused is another Special Police Officer, Surinder Kumar. Witnesses saw him at the crime scene. Call data records also prove his presence. The teen named his friend Parvesh Kumar, who is the fifth accused. He was one of the men who repeatedly raped the child.
Sanji Ram's son Vishal Jangotra was arrested on the basis of forensic tests. Vishal, studying in Meerut, travelled to Kathua after a phone-call from the teen who said he could "satisfy his lust", the police chargesheet said.
Miss my daughter everyday: Father of Kathua rape and murder victim
The Kathua rape victim's father speaks to ANI:
"I miss my daughter everyday. Those responsible for killing my daughter should be hanged till death."
Please don’t let Asifa be someone you choose to remain silent about: Omar Abdullah tweets to Narendra Modi
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to take speedy action in the brutal Kathua rape case. Read the tweet here:
"Hon PM sir, there isn’t a day when we don’t hear you speak about things that are important to you yet there are times when you are completely silent about things that are important to others. Please don’t let #Asifa be someone you choose to remain silent about."
Why should action be not taken against you? Delhi HC issues notices to media houses who disclosed identity of 8-year-old victim
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to several media houses who disclosed identity of Kathua victim, asking them why action should not be taken against the organisations. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim's name.
The law of the land states that the identity of a rape victim cannot be disclosed and those guilty of doing so face be punished under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code. However, Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC. Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the Valley under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Thousands of men and women stood up...: tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a note of thanks for all those who participated in Thursday's midnight candlelight vigil. "Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women. I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain."
Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the India Gate on the call of their party chief to protest against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and seek justice for the victims. Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.
We want Asifa's tormentors to be hanged, says Asifa's family
Speaking to News18, Asifa Bano's sister said that the aggrieved family saw the victim's hand, leg and jaw broken.
"We were not even allowed to bury her in our area. We were forced to consign the body to a grave far away. We want her tormentors to be hanged. We are satisfied with the investigation till now, but justice will only be delivered after those people are hanged," her sister says, adding that the family has also received threats.
Maneka Gandhi calls for death penalty for child rape
Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Bano, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case.
Maneka said her Women and Child Development Ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO, the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi in a video posted on YouTube.
CJI likely to hear Kathua plea in Supreme Court today
Lawyer PV Dinesh told the Supreme Court about Jammu lawyers preventing the course of law in Kathua rape case and requested CJI Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of it.
There is a strong likelihood of the CJI-led bench hearing the petition today.
Never felt this fear before, says Asifa's sister
Coming from the Muslim nomadic shepherd Bakarwal community, eight-year-old Asifa's sister says that they have spent their lives roaming in the jungles with their cattle, but never have they felt such kind of fear that they are facing now. The chargesheet filed by the CBI stated the plot was carried to “dislodge the Bakarwal community in Rassana”, the village in Kathua district where the minor lived.
PIL likely to be filed in Supreme Court against Jammu lawyers
A group of Supreme Court lawyers has requested the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance against lawyers' conduct in Kathua rape case. Advocate P V Dinesh mentioned the case before CJI Dipak Misra and asked for action against Jammu lawyers for impeding justice.
Hearing the issue, the CJI asks the group to bring "some material before" the court to proceed. A PIL is likely to be filed during the course of the day.
There should be no victim shaming, says Smriti Irani
Breaking her silence for the first time since the Kathua rape case, Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani said, "Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming."
It can't get worse than this: SP Vaid
Reacting to the Kathua rape case and the shoddy investigation that has led to the massive outrage against the crime, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said that it couldn't get worse than this.
"The SIT has done a very professional job and filed chargesheet, now we hope justice will be done," Vaid told ANI.
Abandoned by Jammu's Hindus and Kashmiri Muslims, Bakkarwals need country's support
Many Kashmiris taunt them for being supporters of India, but must now woo them as the Kashmiri movement for azadi needs the Bakkarwals on their side for their own moral legitimacy, writes sociologist Anita Sharma. The Jammu Hindus with whom the Bakkarwals shared a warmer relationship are increasingly collating them with Muslim migrants especially in Kathua and Sambha where their numbers are small. The Bakkarwals have little choice but to sit on the fence every time there is a crisis. “After the killing of Burhan Wani we were told by some Kashmiris that since we are faithful to the Indian nation we will be butchered or thrown out of Kashmir and our land will be distributed amongst them. We just had to grin and bear it."
Omar Abdullah 'thanks' Narendra Modi for speaking in support of rape victims
RECAP: BJP ministers, who took part in rally in support of Kathua gangrape accused, resign
Two BJP ministers, Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash, who were at the centre of a storm over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, on Friday submitted their resignations to the party's state president Sat Sharma.
"Yes, the two ministers have submitted their resignation to me," Sharma told PTI. He said a legislature party meeting of the BJP is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Jammu where the future course of action on this issue will be discussed.
"We are going to discuss this and other issues at our legislature party meeting [on Saturday]," Sharma said when asked if he was going to forward the resignations to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Crime Branch did a good job, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid today said the Crime Branch probing the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district "has done a commendable job".
The DGP's remarks came a day after he said the police had no objection to a CBI probe into the case. "The Crime Branch has done a commendable job in investigating the unfortunate rape and murder of the girl. They are very competent," Singh told reporters in Jammu. - PTI
Congress leaders across the country speak out on Kathua, Unnao horror
Congress goes on the offensive as BJP cedes ground
Congress leaders react to Rahul Gandhi's midnight march
Congress behind agitations in Jammu, BJP-PDP govt acted very fast, says Ram Madhav
"We actually acted very fast, state govt & Police acted swiftly. Congress is trying to politicize the issue, I am accusing Congress of being behind the agitations in Jammu," Ram Madhav told ANI.
Indiscretion on part of 2 of our MLAs, says BJP leader Ram Madhav
There was indiscretion on part of our two ministers (Lal Singh & PC Ganga), coming under pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering. I immediately flew to Jammu as soon as I got to know and told the party that we should fully support the investigation," Ram Madhav said.
"Hang them", says Kathua victim's grandfather
Congress Twitter handle pushes social media video content on protest day
'I only put forward people's demand for CBI probe': BJP MLA Chaudhary Charan Singh after quitting as minister
"When we met people they put forward a demand of CBI inquiry, we had simply put it across being people's representatives. Now, such a perception is being created that I deemed it fit to tender my resignation (as Jammu and Kashmir minister)," Chaudhary Lal Singh told ANI.
Two BJP ministers resigned after Mehbooba Mufti expressed displeasure on their stand to BJP, says report
The two BJP ministers who supported the rape accused in the Kathua rape case have handed over their resignations, reportedly after Mehbooba Mufti expressed her displeasure to BJP's central leadership.
Delhi Congress to hold protest across national capital over two rape cases
Omar Abdullah thanks PM Modi for speaking out, finally
BJP leader Ram Madhav leaves for Jammu after 2 BJP ministers resign
BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav will leave for Jammu shortly as the news of two ministers resigning from the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet came, India Today report.
Narendra Modi finally breaks silence, says guilty will not be spared
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," he said.
The prime minister was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.
'Satisfied with investigation': Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid said he was satisfied with the investigation carried out by the state crime branch, in spite of attempts to destroy evidence during the initial investigations.
"I am satisfied with the investigations and I am sure the people who committed this heinous crime on an eight-year-old child must get severest possible punishment," Vaid said.
Muslims in Jammu demand justice in rape case
Members of the Muslim community held peaceful protests on Friday seeking punishment to those involved in the Kathua rape case.
The protest was held under the banner of Shia-Sunni Muslim Itihaad. People from different localities of Jammu assembled at Talab Khatikha area after the Friday prayers. - IANS
Amarinder Singh terms Kathua incident 'sickening perversity'
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh described the rape and killing of the 8-year-old girl in Kathua as "sickening perversity" and sought "exemplary punishment" for those involved in the crime.
All India Democratic Students' Organisation protests in Kolkata over Kathua, Unnao rape cases
Kathua is a crime against humanity: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Kathua is not just a case of rape but, it is a crime against humanity. "Kathua and Unnao were given a communal twist by the BJP." He further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.
Students of Aligarh Muslim University protest over Kathua, Unnao rape cases
India waiting for you to speak up on violence against women: Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence against women and children, saying it was "unacceptable" and India was waiting for him to speak up.
Kathua is a national embarrassment: Waheed Rehman Para, PDP Youth President
Waheed Rehman Para, PDP Youth President told News18, "Kathua is a national embarrassment. The chief minister is monitoring the incident from day one. All people involved have been arrested. We have given proper support to the family. They have met the chief minister and were assured of all support."
