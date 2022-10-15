Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K's Shopian; Over 20 killed in targeted killings since last year
Kashmir has seen a spate of target killings of minorities, local police officers, migrant workers and those critical of separatists since October last year
New Delhi: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, the police said, adding one more statistic to around couple dozen killed in similar targeted killings based on religion over the last year.
Puran Krishan Bhat, the deceased, was on his way to his orchard near his house in Shopian’s Chowdari Gund area when he was attacked by terrorists.
Bhat was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to gunshot wounds, added the police.
#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 15, 2022
In a similarly targeted killing, in the same district, another Kashmir Pandit, Sunil Kumar, was gunned down by terrorists on 16 August at his apple orchard. His killing was claimed by The Resistance Front, a terrorist group that has been active in the Valley for the last couple of years.
Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting since the killing of Rahul Bhat in May 2022, demanding the transfer of Kashmir Pandit employees in Kashmir valley to Jammu or relatively safer places in Kashmir. The protesting employees had submitted a memorandum for transfers to Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the union territory.
The Kashmiri Pandits were posted in different jobs in the valley under the PM’s special package, which is part of the government’s effort to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.
Kashmir has seen a spate of target killings with over 20 civilians — Kashmiri Pandits, local police officers, migrant workers and those critical of separatists — killed since October last year.
On 7 October 2021, a principal and a teacher belonging to the minority Hindu and Sikh communities were shot in broad daylight in the heart of Srinagar city. Just a couple of days before that a famous Kashmiri pandit chemist ML Bindroo was killed in a similar fashion.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
What is a hybrid terrorist? Does only Kashmir have them?
Security forces and intelligence agencies in Kashmir define hybrid terrorists as those not listed as ultras but radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life. They are hard to track and trace as they live among the general populace
Thousands of candidates participate in 'Agnipath' recruitment rally in Jammu's Samba district
The Union Cabinet on 14 June approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'
Centre plans to begin work on 18 ropeway projects spanning 90 km in next few months
The Union government has more such projects in the pipeline, work for which will take off soon. Some of the ropeway projects will connect Jammu & Kashmir to Leh, the northeast-- Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur as well as the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra