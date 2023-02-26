Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

New Delhi: In yet another targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Achan village in Pulwama, was attacked by terrorists when he was on his way to a local market. He was critically injured in the attack following which he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

This is the first fatal attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley since October.

In October last year, a Kashmiri Pandit farmer Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by suspected militants outside his house in Chowdhary Gund village of Shopian. The killing had triggered a fresh wave of migration from the Valley as ten families from the village left for Jammu soon after.

After the abolition of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, there have been a number of assaults against Kashmiri Pandits and other members of the minority community in the Valley. From October 2021, the attacks have increased.

Reacting to the development, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he was”deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith” and unequivocally condemned the attack.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2023

