New Delhi: In yet another case of targeted killing in the Valley, terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another at Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

Jammu & Kashmir | One person killed in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. The victim's family mourns his death. A person was also injured in the incident. As per police, both the deceased &injured belong to the minority community. pic.twitter.com/BhaaEXBTya — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Police said the attack took place at an apple orchard where the labourers were engaged in work.

Confirming that both the civilians were from Hindu community, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

With inputs from agencies

