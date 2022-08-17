Kashmiri Pandit killing: Will nab accused soon, says DGP Dilbagh Singh

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another in the Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police(DGP) Dilbagh Singh has reacted to the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the valley on 16 August.

Dilbagh Singh said, "Celebrations, positivity seen during 15 August could not be sustained by neighbouring terror handlers. They only see Kashmir as a path to fulfill their own desires and try to disrupt peace... We have identified 2 involved in the murders. Accused will be nabbed soon."

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

Police said the attack took place at an apple orchard where the labourers were engaged in work.

Confirming that both the civilians were from the Hindu community, the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted, "Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

