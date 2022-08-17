Kashmiri Pandit killing: J&K administration moves to attach house of terrorist, police arrest kin
The terrorist named Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian.
According to the police, Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.
Adil Wani's father and three brothers have also been arrested for sheltering him.
According to reports, a cordon and search operation was launched but Adil Wani fled in the darkness after hurling grenades at the police party.
Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another in the Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.
Jammu & Kashmir | One person killed in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. The victim's family mourns his death.
A person was also injured in the incident. As per police, both the deceased &injured belong to the minority community. pic.twitter.com/BhaaEXBTya
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.
Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.
With inputs from agencies
