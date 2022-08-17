The terrorist named Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian.

According to the police, Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

Adil Wani's father and three brothers have also been arrested for sheltering him.

According to reports, a cordon and search operation was launched but Adil Wani fled in the darkness after hurling grenades at the police party.

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another in the Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

Jammu & Kashmir | One person killed in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. The victim's family mourns his death. A person was also injured in the incident. As per police, both the deceased &injured belong to the minority community. pic.twitter.com/BhaaEXBTya — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.