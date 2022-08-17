India

Kashmiri Pandit killing: J&K administration moves to attach house of terrorist, police arrest kin

The terrorist named Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora

FP Staff August 17, 2022 11:29:33 IST
Representational image. ANI

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian.

According to the police, Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

Adil Wani's father and three brothers have also been arrested for sheltering him.

According to reports, a cordon and search operation was launched but Adil Wani fled in the darkness after hurling grenades at the police party.

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another in the Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 17, 2022 11:29:33 IST

