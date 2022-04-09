Kashmir: LeT militant killed in encounter in Anantnag; two soldiers injured in Kulgam

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said that LeT commander Nisar Ahmad Dar resident of Redwani Bala Kulgam has been killed in Sirhama.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, while another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag and Kulgam following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, one local militant of the LeT outfit was killed, the official said.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said that LeT commander Nisar Ahmad Dar resident of Redwani Bala Kulgam has been killed in Sirhama.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out at the Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district in south Kashmir, the official said. He said the exchange of fire is going on.

In Kulgam, the police operation failed. It initially tweeted to inform that two militants were killed in an encounter at Sirhama area of Anantnag district and Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam, but later clarified that no one was gunned down in Kulgam.

Two soldiers however were mildly injured. Meanwhile, searches are underway at both encounter sites.

With inputs from PTI

