Kashmir: Indian Army thwarts Pakistan’s infiltration bid in Uri
During the operation, a quadcopter which had flown in from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) was fired upon by the Indian Army, forcing it to withdraw
The Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir during the early hours of Saturday.
During the operation, a quadcopter which had flown in from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) was fired upon by the Indian Army, forcing it to withdraw.
An Indian Army officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.
Related Articles
“An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew,” the official said.
Earlier on May 3, the Indian Army had foiled an infiltration bid in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan Army preparing for big infiltration bid before G20 meet, has moved terrorists to launchpads across LoC
Despite the current state of unrest in the country, including attacks on military establishments, the Pakistan Army has not decreased the number of troops deployed at the LoC with India and continues to maintain a sizeable force in the region
"Higher fatigue" behind ALH Dhruv crashes, says govt panel
The review follows a recent string of ALH Dhruv helicopter crashes. Since March, three ALH have crashed, one of which occurred only last week and resulted in the death of an Indian Army technician
Indian Army, Assam Rifles successfully rescue over 23,000 civilians in Manipur
Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor