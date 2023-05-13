Kashmir: Indian Army thwarts Pakistan’s infiltration bid in Uri

The Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir during the early hours of Saturday.

During the operation, a quadcopter which had flown in from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC) was fired upon by the Indian Army, forcing it to withdraw.

An Indian Army officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.

“An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew,” the official said.

Earlier on May 3, the Indian Army had foiled an infiltration bid in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter.

