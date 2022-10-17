Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah gives shocking statement, 'justifies' killings of Kashmiri Hindus

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah landed in a controversy on Monday with a controversial statement which apparently seemed to justify the killings of Hindus in Kashmir.

In a shocking statement, Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that the incidents of target killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir are not going to stop until Article 370 is restored.

“This will never stop until justice is served. Earlier they said such killings happening due to Article 370, but it’s abrogated now, so why such killings haven’t stopped? Who’s responsible?” National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah said.

On Saturday, Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhatt was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian. Bhatt was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit and said that the terrorists responsible for the act will be punished.

“All the conspiracies of Pakistan and terrorists will be made unsuccessful. Those who conspired to target a Kashmiri Pandit will have to bear the brunt. The Army-Police have put up check nakas, and the conspiring terrorists will be turned to dust,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina told news agency ANI.

Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for killing the Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, “A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir-freedom-fighters) has claimed the

responsibility for it. We won’t say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here.”

As per the eyewitnesses, only one person had targeted him and was in front of him.

“In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targetted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time,” said Kumar.

DIG Kumar further said, “We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn’t alone, they were two people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area.”

