Kashmir: Another Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in Shopian

Srinagar: Yet another dastardly attack on the Hindu community has taken place in Kashmir. A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as Puran Krishan. He was attacked by terrorists near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of Shopian district in Kashmir, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists involved in this incident.

Earlier this year, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), an organisation that claims to represents Kashmiri Pandits living in the Kashmir Valley, had asked community members to migrate to other parts of India in the wake of increased attacks on them by terrorists.

“With another deadly attack on Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, the terrorists have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley. Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe and no attacks were there during the Amarnath yatra. But non-Muslims, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” KPSS chief Sanjay Tickoo said in an official statement.

