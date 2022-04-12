Kashi-Gyanvapi dispute case: Next friend of Lord Vishweshwar says temple was destroyed but its 'religious character didn't change'

The next friend of Lord Vishweshwar argued that mere registration of the property in the Waqf Act does not affect the rights of a person who is not a Muslim

Prayagraj: During a hearing before the Allahabad High Court in connection with the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute, the next friend of Lord Vishweshwar, one of the contesting respondents in the case, stated that the temple of Lord Visheshwar has been in existence from ancient time, i.e., Satyug up till now.

The matter was being heard by the bench of Justice Prakash Padia.

According to a report in Live Law, the next friend of Lord Vishweshwar further argued that if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed, and therefore, Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 won't be applicable because the structure of old temple was built prior to the 15th Century.

"...it is clear from the averments of the plaint that the property in question, i.e. the temple of Lord Visheshwar has been in existence from ancient time, i.e., Satyug up till now and the Swayambhu Lord Visheshwar is situated in the disputed structure. It is further argued that if the temple has been destroyed by any means, the religious character never changed, therefore, Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 is not applicable because the structure of old temple was built prior to the 15th Century," stated Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, the Court appointed next friend of Lord Vishweshwar, as per the report.

Further he stressed that mere registration of the property in the Waqf Act does not affect the rights of a person who is not a Muslim. Also, it was stated that the Waqf Act, 1954 had never been applicable in Uttar Pradesh at any point of time.

The matter was later listed for further hearing on 28 April, Live Law report stated.

In the High Court, Anjuman Intazamia Masazid, Varanasi has challenged the suit filed before the Varanasi Court by the Ancient Idol Of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and five others in the year 1991 claiming the restoration of the land on which the Gyanvapi Mosque stands to Hindus.

