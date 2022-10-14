New Delhi: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned – specially on Karwa Chauth. Imagine, how it must have felt, for a woman, who must have kept a fast for the long life of her husband to discover him shopping with his girlfriend on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. A video has now gone viral where a woman was caught on camera bashing up her husband on Thursday, after spotting him making merry and shopping with another woman in Ghaziabad.

In the clip, the wife and some other women can be seen grabbing on to the caller of the man and beating him up, while a large crowd keeps on looking. When the girlfriend tries to intervene, she is thrashed as well. The shopkeeper, where the incident occurred, can be heard screaming “baahar, baahar”, (out, out), requesting that the violence be taken out of his establishment premises.

On Karwa Chauth, Husband Gets Thrashed by Wife and Mother-in-Law After Getting Caught Red-Handed Shopping With Girlfriend in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/DGFm1ZWjPk — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) October 13, 2022

As per reports, the wife, after a fight with her husband, had gone to her maternal place to stay. She was shopping with her mother when she saw her husband with another woman.

Reports state the wife has filed a complaint against the husband. The police are looking into the situation.

Around 50 women prisoners in Lucknow jail observed fast on Thursday to mark Karwa Chauth. Uttar Pradesh minister for jails, Dharamveer Prajapati, issued a direction in this regard, stating that married women prisoners are being allowed to observe a fast and perform all rituals.

As per jail administration, out of the married women prisoners, 10 of the inmates are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. The jail authorities have allowed family members to send the women edibles, and puja material.

Gorakhpur jail also saw 12 women inmates observing Karwa Chauth fast. Interestingly, two women prisoners who are implicated in the murder of their husbands, are also observing the fast.

