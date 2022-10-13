Karwa Chauth is a celebration of marriage that is observed by married Hindu women. It is widely celebrated in the northern part of India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth will be observed on 13 October 2022 (Thursday). It is observed on Chaturthi Tithi which is the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this special occasion, the wife maintains a fast for the whole day for a long life for her husband. A strict fast is observed by married women from sunrise till moonrise.

Date and Timing:

The Chaturthi Tithi begins on 13 October at 1:59 am and ends on 14 October at 3:08 am. The Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 6:17 pm to 7:31 pm, which is for a duration of 1 hour and 13 minutes. Meanwhile, the Karwa Chauth upavasa time begins from 6:32 am to 8:48 pm. The duration of the upavas is 14 hours and 16 mins. While the moonrise on Karwa Chauth day is 08:48 pm.

History:

The origin of Karwa Chauth goes back to Mahabharata when Savitri (daughter of the solar deity Savitr) begged the God of death – Lord Yama, for her husband’s (Satyavan) soul. Another story related to Karwa Chauth is about Pandavas and their wife Draupadi. Scriptures reveal that Arjun left home and went to the Nilgiris to meditate for a few days. Worried, Draupadi asked her brother Krishna to help her in finding her husband. When Krishna was leaving home in search of Arjun, he advised his sister to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for Lord Shiva’s safety. Anxious Draupadi adhered to it, and within a few days, Arjun returned back safely.

Significance:

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with fervour and zeal among the Hindu community. Married women observe a strict nirjala fast for their husband’s long life. They do not consume anything for the entire day. Before breaking their fast, the married women worship Chauth Mata and offer prayers to the Goddess to seek her blessings. The water that is offered to the moon on this day is known as Argha. So, all married women break their fast only after offering Arghya to the moon.

To make the day special, women apply mehndi on their hands and feet. A special meal is also prepared which is eaten before sunrise. It includes seviyan or vermicelli, paranthas, fruits, and others. Women prepare delicious food at home despite observing a fast and the food is first offered to Chauth Mata.

