Karwa Chauth is marked every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, the fast of Karwa Chauth will be observed on 13 October. In this auspicious festival, married women observe fast and pray for the long life of their husbands. On this day, married women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Kartikeya, and Lord Ganesha. The fast is observed from sunrise to the sight of the moon at night during which women do not consume food and water. If your mother, sister, or friend is keeping a fast for her husband, or your wife is celebrating Karwa Chauth for you, then you can appreciate their dedication by sending them a wish.

Here are some of the empowering wishes to send to the women who are observing Karva Chauth:

Warm wishes to all the women observing fast on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. May God make all your wishes come true!

May Karwa Chauth bring hope, good luck, and smile in your life! Wish you a blessed day!

Let’s celebrate this auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth with joy and happiness! May Goddess Parvati bless you and your family!

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you and your spouse. May God bless you two with a long and happy married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

There is no more lovely, charming, and friendly relationship, and communion than a good marriage. Karwa Chauth is celebrated to cherish that special relationship!

The goal of marriage is not to think alike, but it is to think together. Happy Karwa Chauth!

As you mark the bond of marriage, wish you a life of love and togetherness, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last forever and be showered with blessings!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do anything for your happiness. I am always going to remain true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth is not just an age-old tradition but it is the confidence which a loving and devoted wife has on her faith and love!

