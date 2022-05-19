The winners of the Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 lottery draw will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of announcement of the result. It is to be noted that the winning lottery tickets should not be damaged and be in a good condition

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 draw at 3 pm today, 19 May. Winners can check the KN 421 lottery results by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed results would be released from 4 pm onwards on the official website.

The Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 lottery draw will happen at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winner of the first prize will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Winners should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the prize money.

These are the steps you should follow to check the lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the Kerala lottery department’s official website

Step 2: Go to Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 results link

Step 3: The lottery draw results will then appear on your screen

Step 4: Ticket holders will be required to match their respective ticket numbers with the results announced.

Here are the steps to claim the Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 prize money:

After the lottery draw results have been declared, KN-421 ticket holders will be required to match their numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 lottery draw will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of announcement of the result. It is to be noted that the winning lottery tickets should not be damaged and be in a good condition. If the tickets are damaged, then the winner cannot claim the prize amount won.

The winners will need to carry a valid identification card along with passport-size photographs for claiming the prize at the lottery office.

Those who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery KN 421 will have to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Winners who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize amount at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

