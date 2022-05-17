Karti Chidambaram booked by CBI; multiple properties in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai raided

Chidambaram is accused of taking illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working in a project in Punjab

The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.

The raids were conducted early morning Tuesday at nine locations in Chennai (3), Mumbai (3), Karnataka (1), Punjab (1) and Odisha (1) in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014.

Chidambaram is accused of taking illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working on a project in Punjab, as per officials. Around 260 visas were facilitated by Karti and others for the Chinese nationals.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram in view of CBI searches at his premises.

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 16 properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram in a case regarding the foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to media firms in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance rule. He is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media.

