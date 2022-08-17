Karol Bagh PG molestation case: Delhi Police files FIR against security guard after DCW intervenes

The CCTV footage of the Karol Bagh PG molestation incident has gone viral on social media

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the security guard of a girl's PG hostel in Karol Bagh. The guard was caught assaulting a girl on camera.

DCP Central District, Shweta Chauhan said, "Video shows some girls running away, they had visited the guard's room and aggressively told him to do something. But his reaction was unacceptable. The hostel administration hasn't filed a formal complaint either. We have made the guard join investigation and we'll arrest him."

The CCTV footage of the entire incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on 13 August.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had earlier sought action and issued a notice to Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. The DCW said they had taken a suo-moto cognizance after a video clip was posted on Twitter.

करोल बाग में चल रहे एक PG hostel में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने नशे की हालत में लड़कियों के साथ छेड़खानी और मारपीट की. हमें ट्विटर के जरिए शिकायत मिली, मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है. मामले में कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/6smwjfqEJB — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 16, 2022

According to a report in India Today, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “A disturbing incident has been reported to the Commission. The brazenness of the act is unnerving and the strongest action needs to be taken.”

