Bengaluru: A 25-year-old Dalit man was circumcised, made to eat beef and allegedly converted to Islam against his wish in Karnataka. The victim, Sridhar Gangadhar alleged that he was brutally tortured and was held captive.

Sridhar Gangadhar, who hails from Mandya, has filed a complained where he said that his name was allegedly changed to Mohammed Salman. Based on his complaint filed, the police have registered a case against 12 people and so far, only four have been arrested.

Accused formed group with an intention to convert India into Islamic country

Sridhar Gangadhar said the accused have formed a group and named it Nava Muslims. People from Iran and Iraq who visit India are shown newly converted Muslims as a demo to attract funds from them.

He alleged that the group has been carrying out a propaganda to convert India into Islamic country.

‘Was taken to mosque, told negative things about Hindu gods’

Sharing his ordeal, Sridhar Gangadhar said, “I knew this person named Rehman from past two-and-half-year. I told him about my poor financial condition and financial issues that I was going through. He then told me that he will get meet someone who will resolve my problems.”

#Breaking | Shocking case of alleged conversion in #Karnataka. 25-year-old shares ordeal with CNN-News18, says converted and made to eat beef!@ritsrajpurohit with the details Join the broadcast with @shilparathnam | #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/atfd6o9tWe — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 13, 2022

"He took me to Banashankari mosque in Bengaluru and introduced me to Aziz Sab, who first told negative things about Hindu gods and goddesses and then showed how Allah is only one god."

He further said that he was taken to many mosques in Bengaluru, Tirupati and other nearby places where he was forced to learn Quran and offer prayers in an Islamic way.

'Made to drink some liquid and was circumcised'

Sridhar said on one of the days, he was made to drink some liquid after which he lost his senses. "After getting back to consciousness, I asked them about what they did to me and they thought I might cause them a trouble. Fearing that, they locked me and circumcised and tourtured me. I was even made to eat beef," he added.

"I have also developed complications after her was circumcised by a quack," he added.

'Asked to convert at least three Hindus'

In his complaint, Sridhar said that the accused allegedly gave him a pistol, took a photograph and threatened to post it on social media to project him as a terrorist, if he did not convert at least three Hindus.

Former Congress corporator among 12 accused

Sridhar Gangadhar has blamed Anshar Pasha, a former congress corporator from Banashankari, who is among the group of 12 members who have been accused for forceful conversion.

With inputs from agencies

