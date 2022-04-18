Karnataka UGCET 2022 applications open today; find all details here

The exam is scheduled to be held from 16 to 18 June and admit card will be released on 30 May from 11 am onwards

After a significant delay, the applications for the Karnataka Common Examination Test (KCET) 2022 opened today, 18 April.

Those interested and eligible can apply online at the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea - till 5 May, 2022. The examination is being conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

The last date to pay the application fee is 6 May. Registered candidates will be able to make corrections from 7 May (11 am) to 10 May up to 5:30 pm. The exam is scheduled to be held from 16 June to 18 June, 2022.

Steps to Register for the Karnataka UCGET 2022

Karnataka UGCET 2022 or the KCET, is a state-level entrance exam and the process to register for it online is as follows:

Step 1: Go to the exam portal – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Locate and go to the link for 'UGCET 2022 application’

Step 3: Register yourself online by entering your details

Step 4: Log in on the portal to fill out the application form with your details

Step 5: Upload your supporting documents, signature and photographs

Step 6: Pay your application fee

Step 7: Check all your details and submit the application form on the portal

Step 8: Download your form and keep it for future reference.

Earlier, a trial link was provided by the Karnataka Examination Authority to help candidates familiarise themselves with the online registration process.

KCET is an entrance exam organised for providing admissions to the candidates aspiring to pursue courses in engineering, pharmacy, pharma D, and others offered by the colleges and institutes in Karnataka

Admit card for the Karnataka Common Examination Test (KCET) 2022 will be released on 30 May from 11 am onwards.

Click here for the official notification.

