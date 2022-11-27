Karnataka: Two domes removed from 'mosque-like' Mysuru bus stand after BJP MP's demolition threat
The bus stand became the center of a row after Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha said that the structure resembled a 'mosque' and threatened to demolish it
Two Mosque-like domes have been removed from a bus stop in Karnataka’s Mysuru days after a BJP MP threatened to demolish it.
Now only one dome remains perched on the bus stop. The bus stop located on National Highway 766 originally had three golden-coloured domes that were later painted red.
ಮಧ್ಯದಲ್ಲೊಂದು ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗುಂಬಜ್, ಅಕ್ಕಪಕ್ಕ ಎರಡು ಚಿಕ್ಕ ಗುಂಬಜ್ ಇದ್ದರೆ ಅದು ಮಸೀದೀನೇ, ಅದನ್ನು ತೆರವು ಮಾಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅದರಂತೆ ನಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕಾಲಾವಕಾಶ ಕೇಳಿ ಮಾತಿನಂತೆ ನಡೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಹಾಗು ವಾಸ್ತವ ಅರಿತು ಜನಾಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ತಲೆಬಾಗಿದ ರಾಮದಾಸ್ ಜಿ ಅವರಿಗೂ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. pic.twitter.com/9b1wPLULJ4
— Pratap Simha (@mepratap) November 27, 2022
The bus stand became the center of a row after Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha said that the structure resembled a “mosque” and threatened to demolish it.
Local BJP MLA Ram Das, who built the bus stop said it was modelled after the iconic Mysore Palace.
The National Highways Authority of India also sought clarification from officials on the matter.
“The bus stop shouldn’t be in controversy. I constructed 12 bus stops across Mysuru as a model palace. But it was given communal colour, and it has hurt me. After taking the opinion of seniors, I demolished two small gumbaz (dome) and retained the big gumbaz. People should not perceive it otherwise. The decision was taken in the interest of development,” India Today quoted MLA Ramdas as saying.
Meanwhile, MP Pratap Simha hailed the move and thanked Ramdas and the District Collector.
With inputs from agencies
