Karnataka teacher suspended for questioning Union Minister about fertiliser scarcity

According to The Hindu, a telephonic conversation between Union Minister Khuba and Kushal Patil soon turned into a heated exchange as the politician asked him to approach the local officers for any issues related to fertilisier shortage

A teacher in Karnataka’s Bidar district, was suspended after he questioned a Union Minister over fertiliser scarcity in the region. Kushal Patil, an assistant teacher at Jeerga (K) village, was suspended after he argued with Bhagwanth Khuba , the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers over the issue.

According to The Hindu, a telephonic conversation between Khuba and Patil soon turned into a heated exchange as the minister asked him to approach the local officers for any issues related to fertilisier shortage. Khuba can be heard saying that he cannot attend to such minor issues as he is a Union Minister. Patil argued with him and at one point even dared the leader to come seek votes in his village to win the next election.

As per the report, the allegedly recorded audio of the two’s chat went viral. After this, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, issued the order to suspend Patil, pending an enquiry, on charges of “dereliction of duty, irresponsibility and misconduct by intentionally recording the telephonic conversation and making it viral on social media platforms”.

A compliant against the teacher was lodged by Deepak Patil Lambodari. In the complaint, he demanded action against Patil calling Khuba at midnight of 15 June to argue about the shortage of fertilisers. The complaint also accused the teacher of defaming the Union Minister by making their conversation public.

Patil has said that he was punished for asking questions. He has stated that he will protest against the ‘dictatorship’ of the Union Minister. He has also stated he will approach the court to get justice.

"I was punished for asking for fertilizers, as I come from an agricultural background, I faced trouble last season which made me enquire from the Union minister for the same," asserted the teacher.

"I was punished for asking for fertilizers, as I come from an agricultural background, I faced trouble last season which made me enquire from the Union minister for the same," said the teacher Kushal Patil — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

As per his interview to The Hindu, he has also taken the matter to the district unit of the Teachers’ Association, which will soon decide on their next course of action.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.