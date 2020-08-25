Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination time table released at kseeb.kar.nic.in, exam to be held from 21 to 28 Sept

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams | KSEEB declared the Class 10 board exam results for the year 2020 earlier this month. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 percent

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the time table for the SSLC Supplementary 2020 exam on its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted between 21 and 28 September.

Candidates can click here for the SSLC supplementary exam time table.

A report by Hindustan Times said the total duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. An extra 15 minutes will be given to students to read the question paper.

According to a report by The Times of India, KSEEB will hold the practical and oral examinations for Junior Technical School students on 29 September.

The exam of Karnataka Music/Hindustani Music theory paper will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:15 pm, while the practical test will be held from 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.

Of the 8,11,050 students who appeared for the SSLC exams this year, 5,82,316 have cleared it. The pass percentage saw a drop of nearly two percent from 2019's 73.7 percent.

Girls outperformed boys this year with a pass percentage of 77.74 compared to just 66.41 percent.

A total of 2,28,734 students could not qualify the SSLC 2020 board exams this year.