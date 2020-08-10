SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED: 71.8% clear KSEEB Class 10 exam; drop of nearly 2% from last year

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED| The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Friday announced an overall pass percentage of 71.8 percent for its Class 10 exams.

Of the 8,11,050 students who appeared for the SSLC exams this year, 5,82,316 have cleared it. The pass percentage saw a drop of nearly two percent from 2019's 73.7 percent. Girls handily outperformed boys this year with a pass percentage of 77.74 compared to just 66.41 percent.

The results are now available online on official websites karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

All students, across 1,550 schools, cleared the SSLC exams. Sixty-two schools saw no students passing the exams.A total of 2,28,734 students failed SSLC 2020 board exams, The Times of India reported. State primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar S announced that supplementary exam dates will be declared in two days. Students who could not take exams due to coronavirus can appear as fresh candidates.

The SSLC exams, which were slated to be held from 27 March to 9 April, had to be postponed due to coroanvirus and and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July. The examination for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) was held on 18 June.

Last year, the results were announced on 30 April.

Students can visit both the websites by following the steps mentioned below to check their scores online.

How to check results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details such as roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and take a printout

About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.