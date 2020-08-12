Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Application for obtaining copy of answer sheets, revaluation begins; register at kseeb.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka SSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on 10 August and students who are unsatisfied with the marks they have scored can apply for the scanned copies and revaluation
As per a report in NDTV, candidates can apply for the scanned copies of KSEEB Class 10 answer booklets till 20 August. The revaluation window will remain open between 14 and 24 August and students can apply online at the board's official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in.
According to the official website, for any queries related to the photocopy and revaluation candidates need to contact the helpline numbers 080-23310075 and 080-23310076.
A report by Jagran Josh says that to apply for the Karnataka board scanned copies of class 10 answer sheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided.
Following the registration, candidates can select the subjects and enter the registered mobile number and click on the submit button.
Following the payment, they will receive a message regarding the uploading of the Soft Copy of their answer scripts on the registered mobile number. Students can download the scanned copy from the website.
The KSEEB announced an overall pass percentage of 71.8 percent for its Class 10 exams. Of the 8,11,050 students who appeared for the SSLC exams this year, 5,82,316 have cleared it. The pass percentage saw a drop of nearly two percent from 2019's 73.7 percent.
Girls handily outperformed boys this year with a pass percentage of 77.74 compared to just 66.41 percent. As per the report, all students, across 1,550 schools, cleared the SSLC exam.
