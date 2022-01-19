Karnataka second PUC board exam 2022: Timetable out; test to be held from 16 April

According to the official notice, all exams will be held in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm and candidates will be given 15 minutes to reading their question papers

The schedule of the Karnataka second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) Board Exams 2022 has been released by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. Candidates can view the detailed timetable for the Class 12 exams at the official website at https://pue.kar.nic.in/.

According to the official schedule, the second PUC exam will be held in April and May this year. The exams will commence from 16 April and go on till 4 May, as per the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka.

On the first day, mathematics, basic maths and education papers will be held. This will be followed by the political science and statistics papers on 18 April.

View the detailed schedule here.

Health care, beauty and wellness, IT, retail and automobile papers will take place on 19 April, while history and physics papers will be conducted on 20 April.

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will hold the language papers on 21 April and the logic and business studies exams on 22nd of the month. Furthermore, the Class 12 Carnatic music, chemistry, psychology and Hindustani music papers will held on 23 April.

On 25 and 26 April, the department will conduct the economics and Hindi exams. On 28 April, geology, home science, accountancy and optional Kannada papers will be held. Furthermore, the Kannada exam will be conducted on 29 April while sociology, computer science and electronics exams will be held on the 30th of the month.

On 2 May, the geography and biology Class 12 board exams will be held by the department. The exams will conclude with the English paper on 4 May this year.

According to the official notice, all exams will be held in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes of reading time for the question paper, according to an Indian Express report.

For more details about the syllabus, exam dates and so on, candidates can visit the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka.

