Today, 1 November, is commemorated as Kannada Rajyotsava Day in Karnataka. Also known as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Divas, it marks the establishment of the state of Karnataka.

On this very day in 1956, the Kannada-speaking regions of Southern India were merged into a separate state. Karnataka Rajyotsava Day is celebrated with great zeal in the state. Several functions and ceremonies are organised to mark the foundation day of Karnataka. This Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, let’s take a look at how the state of Karnataka came into existence, the celebrations this year and some wishes you can send to your loved ones on Karnataka Formation Day:

History:

At the time of India’s independence, the southern part of the country was broadly administered by the Nizam of Hyderabad, the state of Mysuru and the Madras and Bombay Presidencies. After independence, the region was reorganised to facilitate administration. In 1956, under the State Reorganisation Act, the Kannada-speaking regions were grouped into a separate state- Mysuru. Andhra Pradesh also came into existence on this day. Karnataka Rajyotsava Day has been celebrated every year since then to celebrate the state’s formation. Later, in 1973, the name of the state was changed from Mysuru to Karnataka. Celebrations:

This year marks the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day. The celebrations will honour 67 personalities from various fields and their contribution to the state. The ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award will be presented posthumously to actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar , who passed away last year. Wishes and messages:

Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava Day! May this Karnataka Rajyotsava light up new dreams with fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives. May your life be bright and beautiful, and full of pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Rajyotsava! Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in blood, and pride in our souls, let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava! The spirit of Karnataka furls very high and will remain unbeaten. Happy Rajyotsava Day! A salute to our ancestors for giving us a mighty state like Karnataka. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava Day! May you always be proud of your Kannada heritage. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

