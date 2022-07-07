Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert with more rain predicted till 11 July; three die in landslide in Dakshina Kannada

All educational institutions, including anganwadi schools and colleges in Kodagy, Hassan, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, have been ordered to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka

New Delhi: In Karnataka, red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after most parts of the state continue to witness heavy rainfall. All the educational institutions including Anganwadi schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut today.

The weather office has predicted extremely heavy rainfall ranging above 204.5 mm in Kodagy, Hassan, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for Thursday.

High waves in the range of 3.5 meters to 4.8 meters are predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till 11:30 pm on Thursday, 7 July, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said.

The wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in the coast.

Meanwhile, three people died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district.

Karnataka schools shut due to heavy rainfall

Deputy commissioner of Udupi district Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges, due to the continuous rain in the region.

Kodagu deputy commissioner Dr Sateesha BC, Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra KV and Hassan DC R Girish have also announced holiday for Thursday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur towns.

Also, an advisory has been issued to tourists and firemen for Thursday and they have been asked not to go to beaches.

NDRF and SDRF deployed in Karnataka

Karnataka chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in Kodagu, Karwar and Udupi.

"As per IMD, heavy rain is predicted in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. All necessary precautions have been taken after speaking to Deputy Commissioners," the Chief Minister said.

CM Bommai said that instructions have been given to stop prevent sea erosion, evacuate people living in low-lying places with common landslide occurrences and also to keep roads clear. "Our teams are prepared with all equipment," he added.

A statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Bommai has instructed officials to conduct a survey of the flood-prone areas and assess whether the residents in the affected areas require to be relocated temporarily or permanently.

"In 2009 after massive flood havoc 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher places along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods," the Chief Minister said.

The IMD also said that there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert) ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated places in the coastal districts on 8 and 9 July.

The weather officer further said that 10 and 11 July, the the coastal districts in the state are expected to get heavy rain (yellow alert) ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places.

With inputs from agencies

