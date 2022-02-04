Karnataka PUC II exam 2022 model question papers out; download from pue.kar.nic.in

The PUC II exams 2022 will be held from April this year

The model questions papers for the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) II examination 2022 have been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka. The papers can be download from the Department’s official website at https://pue.kar.nic.in/.

Steps to download Karnataka PUC II exam 2022 model test papers:

― Visit the official website at https://pue.kar.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the PUC model question papers that is available on the main page

― A list of subject-wise question papers will appear on your screen

― Click on any subject, view the question paper and save a copy for future use

Direct link is here.

The model question papers have been released for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Economics, English, Tamil, French, History and so on. Students are required to pay attention the model question papers and check them carefully before downloading them.

As per a statement by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, if candidates have any objections related to these question papers, they can mail them to dpuemqp@gmail.com by/on 5 February. More information regarding the same can be found on the official website of the department.

The PUC II exams 2022 will be held from April this year. The Class 12 exams are tentatively scheduled from 16 April to 4 May. The Mathematics, Basic maths and Education subject papers will be held on 16 April. The final paper, on 4 May, 2022, will be English.

View the detailed exam schedule here.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift, as per the official notice. The PUC II exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm in the specified period mentioned in the notice. All students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to study the question paper, as per reports.

For more details regarding the PUC II syllabus, question papers and exam guidelines, candidates can keep visiting the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka.

