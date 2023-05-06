Karnataka Polls 2023: Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of 'mocking' Hinduism by proposing ban on Bajrang Dal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress Party of mocking the Hindu faith by proposing to ban Bajrang Dal.

His comments came as he addressed a public rally in Chikkamagaluru ahead of Karnataka polls. Adityanath also said that those who oppose the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat’ are supporting “anti-national” organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Explaining the bond between UP and Karnataka, Adtiyanath said that has come from the land of Ram to the land of Hanuman (Karnataka). “The bonding between the two states underlines the fact that they are integrally one and ”materialise” the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he said.

“Banning Bajrang Dal means Congress is trying to make a mockery of the Hindu faith. Hindu community will not tolerate and accept it,” the BJP leader added.

#WATCH | “Congress is playing with Hindu faith by talking about banning Bajrang Dal,” says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Chikmagalur, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Doi2M0vgId — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2023

Raising the BJP’s successful bid at making the construction of the Ram Temple in UP a reality, the chief minister asked the crowd to chant “Jaikaara Veer Bajrangi, Har Har Mahadev.”

He said, “When the Congress and the JD(S) government was in power in Karnataka, the PFI was encouraged. But due to the ‘double-engine government’ (of the BJP) there is peace, harmony and security. Just as Uttar Pradesh has become a peaceful state, the double-engine government in Karnataka tried to break the backbone of PFI by banning it.”

The Yogi also asked the people of Karnataka to visit Uttar Pradesh to attend the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January next year.

With inputs from agencies

