Karnataka Polls 2023: This election is not about you, Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Narendra Modi should understand that the Karnataka election was not about him.

Taking a dig at Modi’s statement about the verbal abuses hurled at him, the former AICC president said that the Prime Minister should speak about the BJP government’s work and future programmes for Karnataka, instead of talking about himself.

“You (Modi) come to campaign in Karnataka for elections but don’t speak about Karnataka. You speak about yourself. You have to say what you did in Karnataka for the past three years. You also have to speak in your speeches about what you will be doing in the next five years, what will you do for the youth, education, health and to fight corruption,” Gandhi said while hitting out at the Prime Minister over his charge that he was “abused 91 times.

Addressing a public meeting here in Tumakuru district, Gandhi said, “This election is not about you, it is about Karnataka’s people and its future. You say Congress abused you 91 times, but you never speak about what you did for Karnataka. In your next speech, you speak about what you did and what you will do in the next five years.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday responded to prime minister Narendra’s remark about verbal abuse from the party, saying one has to take such attacks in their stride in public life, and added that the PM him to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who “is ready to take a bullet for the sake of the country”.

Hitting out at the Congress over its party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ barb at him, PM Modi on Saturday said till now the party and its leaders have hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.

