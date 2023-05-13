Karnataka Polls 2023: PM Modi congratulates Congress on victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Congress for its victory in Karnataka. The mandate of Karnataka is becoming clear as Congress inches toward victory.

“Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations,” Modi said on Twitter.

He added, “I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has taken responsibility for the party’s loss in the southern state.

“We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections,” he said.

Bommai added, “We accept the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. I take responsibility for this debacle.”

