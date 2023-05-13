Karnataka Polls 2023: PM Modi congratulates Congress on victory
outgoing Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has taken responsibility for the party's loss in the southern state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Congress for its victory in Karnataka. The mandate of Karnataka is becoming clear as Congress inches toward victory.
“Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations,” Modi said on Twitter.
Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023
Related Articles
He added, “I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.”
I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023
Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has taken responsibility for the party’s loss in the southern state.
“We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections,” he said.
Bommai added, “We accept the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. I take responsibility for this debacle.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: ‘Reaching out to none,’ says Congress chief Kharge on party being in touch with JDS
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said his party would win a “thumping majority” and that it would decide its next move based on the numbers that the results are likely to throw up
Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai leads in Shiggaon by over 30,000 votes
Earlier on Friday, Bommai had expressed confidence in the BJP coming to power in Karnataka, despite a prominent anti-incumbency wave. He, along with his ministers Murugesh Nirani and Byrati Basavaraj met former chief minister Yediyurappa in Bengaluru to discuss the probability of a hung verdict
Karnataka Elections 2023: ‘Congress doesn't trust its MLAs,’ says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai as trends show lead
A number of exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the assembly polls. A majority of them have also given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly in Karnataka