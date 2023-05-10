India

Karnataka Polls 2023: 'I will win by a record margin', says CM Bommai after casting his vote

Bommai, who is running from the Shiggaon assembly constituency, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State

FP Staff May 10, 2023 09:50:11 IST
CM Basavraj Bommai urged people to come out and vote.

On the day of the Karnataka Polls, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai urged people to come out and cast their votes for “the development of the State.”

After casting his vote, the chief minister said, “I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.”

He also noted the success of the campaigns led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

“I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka,” Bommai said while talking to the reporters here.

Bommai, who is running from the Shiggaon assembly constituency, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State.

Voting is currently underway in Karnataka for 224 assemblies with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

Taking his appeal to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda said, “I appeal to the voters of Karnataka to participate in the festival of democracy in large numbers. This election is crucial in deciding the future of Karnataka. I request everyone to bring to power a government that will provide continuity to the progress of the state and is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.”

A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections.

As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote tomorrow in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 09:50:11 IST

