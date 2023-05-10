Karnataka Polls 2023: 'I will win by a record margin', says CM Bommai after casting his vote
Bommai, who is running from the Shiggaon assembly constituency, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State
On the day of the Karnataka Polls, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai urged people to come out and cast their votes for “the development of the State.”
After casting his vote, the chief minister said, “I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.”
#WATCH | I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority,” says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai… pic.twitter.com/4rumkWTJ7i
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
He also noted the success of the campaigns led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
“I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka,” Bommai said while talking to the reporters here.
#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the state. He is contesting as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/LGbOwJ1MWE
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
Voting is currently underway in Karnataka for 224 assemblies with 2,615 candidates in the fray.
Taking his appeal to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda said, “I appeal to the voters of Karnataka to participate in the festival of democracy in large numbers. This election is crucial in deciding the future of Karnataka. I request everyone to bring to power a government that will provide continuity to the progress of the state and is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.”
A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections.
As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote tomorrow in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.
With inputs from agencies
