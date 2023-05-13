Karnataka Polls 2023: 'I take responsibility for this debacle', says CM Bommai as he vows to 'rebuild party'
Chief Minister Bommai, however, is leading in his constituency of Shiggaonwith 54.95 per cent votes and with a margin of over 35000 votes
As Congress inches toward victory in Karnataka and BJP concedes its defeat, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has said that the party will be rebuilt to make a comeback in the parliament.
“We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections,” said on Twitter.
#WATCH | #KarnatakaResults | “…I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..,” says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/JqFnjMAPhY
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
Taking full responsibility for the defeat, Bommai said, “We accept the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. I take responsibility for this debacle.”
When asked why BJP might lose the state, Bommai said, “There are multiple reasons for this defeat. We will rectify them and come back.”
Karnataka election results 2023 are being announced. The polling trends show Congress leading on 136 and BJP on 64 seats while JD(S) is winning on 19.
With inputs from agencies
