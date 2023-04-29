Karnataka Polls 2023: Congress is 'full of negativity' that harbours 'hate' for farmers, says PM Modi in Bidar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress lacks the ability to understand poverty and is “full of negativity.” His comments came while he addressed a rally in Karnataka’s Bidar ahead of the polls.

The Prime Minister also accused the grand old party of harbouring “hatred” for farmers and said that they created obstructions in the implementation of the central scheme for farmers.

He said, “Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. They have not seen poverty. Congress is the party which does politics in the name of development and is full of negativity. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka.”

“When we started this scheme (Kisan Samman Nidhi), there was a Congress-JDS government here. But they created obstructions in sending the list of the beneficiary farmers. Can you imagine how much hatred Congress-JDS have for the farmers? The state government did not have to spend any money. We were sending money from Delhi. The problem they had was that the money was going directly into the bank accounts of the farmers,” he added.

Citing the examples of Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Modi said that the party has failed to waive off loans for farmers and has therefore not worked up to their promises.

“The Centre gave Rs 6,000 and the BJP government in the state added Rs 4,000 extra which benefitted nearly 7 lakh farmers. Congress government used to deceive farmers with their false promises of loan waiver before every election. They promised in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the farmers there have not received anything in their accounts. They never benefitted by loan waivers. This is the true face of Congress,” he said.

He also said that the upcoming polls in the southern state will decide Karnataka’s position in India’s developmental journey.

“This election is to make Karnataka the number one state in the country. This election is to decide the role of Karnataka in the making of a developed India. India will be developed when every corner of Karnataka will be developed,” he noted.

With inputs from agencies