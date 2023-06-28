Karnataka Police register case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for 'promoting enmity'

The Karnataka Police have registered a case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya over his alleged involvement in “promoting enmity within groups” and “instigating people” on a video where he mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and later posted online.

The case was registered following a complaint from Congress Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Ramesh Babu in connection with a tweet posted by Amit Malviya recently, police said on Wednesday.

The tweet in question allegedly shows an animated video mocking Rahul Gandhi and showing the Congress party in poor light.

“Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game” and “More dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass Hon’ble PM @Narendramodi ji,” the captions of the tweet read according to the FIR.

Soon after the FIR was registered, Amit Malviya reposted the same tweet with a caption in Hindi, “Rahul Gandhi Videshi Taaqaton ka Mohra.”

Amit Malviya has been booked under sections 153(A), 120(B), 505(2) and 34 of the IPC that criminalises promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and ‘doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony’ and conspiracy.

‘See you in court’

Slamming the Congress’ move, BJP said that the party is trying to “suppress the truth.”

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said her party is “in receipt of information with regards to an FIR against a position taken by the BJP with regards to Rahul Gandhi’s US visit”. She said it shows that the Gandhi family “has again given proof of how far it can go to suppress the truth if it gets power”.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress in a tweet saying, “The FIR against Amit Malviya is nothing but a malicious use of provisions of law to silence, intimidate.” “At best, if Rahul Gandhi was aggrieved by any tweet, he could have filed a defamation case in court,” he added.

“Using the state machinery to settle scores only shows that Congress’ own communication and social media paraphernalia is supremely incompetent and hence needs a state police to fight its battles! Pathetic. See you in court,” Shehzad Poonawalla said.

The FIR against @amitmalviya is nothing but a malicious use of provisions of law to silence , intimidate. At best, if Rahul Gandhi was aggrieved by any tweet, he could have filed a defamation case in court. Using the state machinery to settle scores only shows that Congress’… https://t.co/yMhhre8ZWZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 28, 2023

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member from the party Tejasvi Surya called the action against Amit Malviya politically motivated. He tweeted: “The FIR filed against Sri @amitmalviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple”.

Meanwhile, Congress minister Priyank Gandhi said that the BJP “cries foul whenever it faces the brunt of law”.

“They (BJP) have a problem with following the law of the land and they have a problem with the Constitution. And if we enforce the law or the Constitution, they have a problem with that,” he alleged.

With inputs from PTI

