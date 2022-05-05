Karnataka: Outrage after viral video shot on Eid describes Kavalande as 'Chota Pakistan', CM Bommai demands probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will ask the superintendent of police there to look into the matter and take necessary action

Amid reports of several incidents of communal violence and clashes from parts of the country, a video purportedly describing the Kavalande area in Nanjangud taluk of Karnataka's Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage.

Viral Video

The video is said to have been shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr, which was on Tuesday, according to PTI.

It shows a large group of Muslim men, probably returning or standing on the roadside after offering prayers. They can be heard shouting "Naara E Takbeer Allahu Akbar". Soon after police and some people can be seen asking the crowd to disperse.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, "...look at the gathering at our village", to which another person probably with him can be heard saying "Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan). Then, the person recording the video says "Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan).

CM Bommai demands action

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will ask the superintendent of police there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

"I will speak to the SP, to look into it and take action," Bommai told reporters in response to a question about the incident.

Sharing the video, columnist and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, who is associated with YuvaBrigade and NamoBrigade, in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Muslims took a procession yesterday in a village Kaulande (Kavalande) of Mysuru. Just listen to the 'bhaijan' who shot the video saying this is mini Pakistan!! Volcano erupting?"

This comes days after tension gripped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which few policemen were injured.

Before this, several incidents were reports during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

With input from agencies

